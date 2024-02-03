Hanwha at WDS 2024: Pioneering Global Defense Capabilities and Partnerships for Vision 2030

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense affiliates of Hanwha Group, including Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems, and Hanwha Ocean, will be participating in the World Defense Show 2024 (WDS 2024), held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 4th to 8th Feb. With geopolitical crises increasing security demands in key Middle East regions, Hanwha Group is set to present defense capabilities on land, in the air, at sea and in space to protect customers from various threats.

Under the slogan 'Opening the Future of Advanced Engine', Hanwha will explore long-term partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has made localization of the defense sector a key objective in Vision 2030. Hanwha will present its advanced aircraft engines, AESA radars, and aviation electronics equipment at the exhibition's center, as well as unveil a roadmap for the development and production of next generation engines beginning in the 2030s, leveraging the manufacturing capabilities accumulated over the previous 40 years.

Hanwha aims to fortify a partnership that not only meets customer's immediate defense needs, but also foster long-term resilience and innovation in the defense sector. The company is committed to integrating advanced defense technologies into the customer's needs.

An official from Hanwha stated, "The collaboration aims to significantly contribute to the growth and modernization of the local defense industry, while also fostering a mutually beneficial relationship. Hanwha takes pride in our ongoing commitment to delivering deterrence solutions to key regions with urgent needs."

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region, Hanwha will present the cutting-edge submarine KSS-III, offering unparalleled capabilities to mitigate emerging threats to maritime security. Also, the unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface ships will deliver innovative defense solutions to navigate the diverse security challenges in the region.

In the face of rapidly changing regional security landscape, Hanwha will present the K9A1 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzer (SPH) equipped with exportable engine, multipurpose Unmanned Ground Vehicle(UGV), Redback armored vehicle, TIGON 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle, Chunmoo Multi Rocket Launcher, M-SAM and various air defense systems, meeting regional needs with its diverse portfolio of Land Systems solutions.

Hanwha will also exhibit hyper connected tactical solutions to sensor and neutralize aerial threats, including Synthetic Aperture Radar(SAR), Multi-Function Radar(MFR), and anti-drone systems. The company will also showcase advanced air defense solutions equipped on Korean Fighter Jet, ranging from Active Electronically Scanned Array(AESA) Radar to Infra-Red Search and Track, strengthening defense capabilities to detect threats across different domains.

Hanwha has decades of experience designing, developing, testing successfully manufacturing modern defense solutions. The company is adopting a cooperative approach to support the localization of key products, a private cooperation aimed at expediting the achievement of the customer's objectives.

About Hanwha Aerospace

Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the world-renowned K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer and the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle, various other weapons systems, munitions, aircraft engine parts, and technology products and services. As South Korea's largest aerospace and defense company, Hanwha Aerospace is engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of advanced technology systems and is spearheading the country's space projects. More information about Hanwha Aerospace is available at www.hanwhaaerospace.com

About Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean, established in 1973 in Geoje Island, South Korea, is a leading shipbuilding and offshore engineering firm. The company produces a variety of vessels, including commercial ships, offshore platforms, and advanced naval ships like submarines and destroyers.

As a vital player in the Korean Attack Submarine Program (KSS), Hanwha Ocean has significantly contributed to the KSS-I, KSS-II, and KSS-III projects, showcasing its excellence in constructing high-standard submarines, notably the 3,600-ton KSS-III submarines.

https://www.hanwhaocean.com

About Hanwha Systems

Hanwha Systems(https://www.hanwhasystems.com) is the representative company of the Republic of Korea ranging with the world-class companies in various business areas based on avionics and space, security and safety, and information systems service. Hanwha Systems has Defense Division and ICT Division with the customer value being the top priority.

Hanwha Systems also offers the next generation transportation system that will change our future lifestyle with UAM(Urban Air Mobility). And Hanwha Systems is developing Low-Earth Orbit(LEO) satellite communication antennas based on its high-tech communication, sensor and ITC capabilities.

