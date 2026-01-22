Hanwha Finance Explores Future Financial Innovation with Global Leaders at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

- Expands and Further Articulates Its Future Finance Strategy Presented at ADFW on the Global Stage

- Signs MoUs with LCV and Xangle to expand Collaboration Across the Digital Finance Ecosystem

- Discusses Key Financial Innovation Challenges with Global Leaders at the Hanwha Finance Fireside Chat

SEOUL, South Korea and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Investment & Securities, and Hanwha Asset Management—collectively, "Hanwha Finance"—participated in the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF, Davos Forum), engaging with global partners to explore ways to strengthen the global competitiveness of South Korea's financial industry. The event took place from January 19 to 23 (local time) in Davos, Switzerland.

(From Left) Byoungsu Lee, Head of the Investment Division at Hanwha Life; Dong-Won Kim, CGO of Hanwha life; Murtaza Akbar, Managing Partner at Liberty City Ventures (LCV); and Emil Woods, Founding Partner of LCV, pose for a commemorative photo following the signing of an MoU.

Following the presentation of its future finance strategy at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) last month, which centers on integrating the reliability of traditional finance with the openness of digital innovation, Hanwha Finance continued to expand and further articulate this strategy on the global stage through the Davos Forum.

On site, Dong-Won Kim, Chief Global Officer (CGO) of Hanwha Life, held discussions with global leaders, including Sir John Chipman, Executive Chairman of The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), to review agendas for global cooperation and business opportunities in response to changes in the financial environment.

In addition, Hanwha Asset Management strengthened its global investment partnerships through meetings with leading institutional investors and asset managers, including Denmark's pension fund PKA, Thoma Bravo, and HPS.

■ MoU signings with global digital finance and technology firms: LCV and Xangle

Hanwha Finance solidified a range of strategic collaborations with global partners during the forum. On January 21 (local time), Hanwha Life signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Liberty City Ventures (LCV) to cooperate on joint investments in innovative global fintech companies and to expand the digital finance ecosystem. LCV is a New York-based global venture capital firm specializing in Web3, tokenized assets, and financial infrastructure. It manages more than $2 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Byoungsu Lee, Head of the Investment Division at Hanwha Life, said, "We are pleased to partner with LCV, which has been advancing its investment strategies based on deep expertise in digital finance as well as a comprehensive understanding of regulation, technology, and global financial markets," adding, "Through close collaboration with global partners, we will continue to respond proactively to the evolving future financial environment and take a leading role."

Hanwha Investment & Securities also signed an MoU with Xangle to provide investment information and expand global business opportunities through collaboration on blockchain-based digital asset data and research.

Xangle is a digital asset data infrastructure company that provides price data, disclosures, research, and on-chain data based on blockchain-based data infrastructure and a global research network. Serving as a bridge between financial institutions and the Web3 ecosystem, Xangle develops enterprise-grade Web3 solutions leveraging its capabilities in market research and on-chain data analytics and operates the digital asset information platform "Xangle Portal."

In this regard, Byung-Ho Jang, CEO of Hanwha Investment & Securities, said, "Through this year's Davos Forum, we were able to gain insight into global discussions and trends in digital finance," adding, "We will continue to closely review these global trends and identify new investment and financial business opportunities."

■ Discussing future financial innovation challenges at the "Hanwha Finance Fireside Chat"

On the same day, Hanwha Finance also hosted the "Hanwha Finance Fireside Chat" session at the Hanwha Office Lounge during the Davos Forum, discussing the changes and key action agendas that financial innovation will bring in line with the Forum's theme, "A Spirit of Dialogue."

The session featured prominent speakers, including Emil Woods, Founding Partner of LCV, Murtaza Akbar, Managing Partner at LCV, and Junwoo Kim, Co-CEO of Xangle, a digital asset data infrastructure company. Global leaders in the digital finance sector, along with Dong-Won Kim, CGO of Hanwha Life, and representatives from each company, also attended to listen to the discussion.

"What reshapes finance is not technology itself, but the architecture of trust," said Emil Woods, Founding Partner of LCV, emphasizing that trust remains the core foundation of financial systems. Junwoo Kim, Co-CEO of Xangle, added, "The essence of digital finance lies not in decentralization, but in efficiency," adding that "financial infrastructure connecting capital, data, and transactions in real time will become increasingly important."

About Hanwha Finance

Hanwha Finance is a trusted financial partner that empowers individuals and communities with lifelong personal finance solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its digital financial offerings and tailoring them to diverse lifestyles, Hanwha Finance enables people to achieve financial well-being and supports societies in pursuing sustainable growth. With $130 billion in assets under management (AUM), Hanwha Finance provides seamless digital experiences and drives sustainable growth through AI and big data technologies. Expanding beyond digital finance, Web3, and wealth management, the company is broadening its presence across comprehensive financial sectors and forming strategic partnerships to drive global financial innovation. By continuously incorporating the latest advances in digital finance, Hanwha Finance aims to make asset management even smarter and more convenient for investors worldwide.

For more information, visit:

https://www.hanwha.com/industries/finance.do

About Liberty City Ventures (LCV)

Liberty City Ventures (LCV) is a global venture capital firm specializing in blockchain technology and manages over $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). LCV invests in companies that build blockchain infrastructure applicable to financial institutions, global conglomerates (Fortune 500), and government agencies. Based on its experience co-founding core infrastructure companies in the blockchain sector, Paxos and Lukka, LCV continues to pursue an investment strategy grounded in an understanding of regulation, technology, and the overall financial market. In addition, drawing on its accumulated experience in blockchain technology, the regulatory environment, and financial markets, it seeks a principled investment approach centered on equity investments.

About Xangle

Xangle is a digital asset data infrastructure company that provides price data, disclosures, research, and on-chain data based on blockchain-based data infrastructure and a global research network. Xangle was founded in 2018 with the mission of "resolving information asymmetry in the virtual asset market." Based on market research, on-chain data analysis, and infrastructure technology capabilities, Xangle builds enterprise-grade Web3 solutions and operates the digital asset information platform "Xangle Portal." It currently collaborates with more than 2,000 projects and over 100 partner companies worldwide, while playing a role in connecting domestic and international financial institutions with the Web3 ecosystem.

SOURCE Hanwha Finance