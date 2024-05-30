Hanwha named to TIME's list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

The list, which features companies making an extraordinary impact around the world, honored Hanwha as a "Titan," noting its growing presence in the industries of defense and clean energy

SEOUL, South Korea, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha joins TIME's fourth annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which spotlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. TIME recognized Hanwha for both its expansion into the global defense industry and strong advances in the renewable energy sector.

Hanwha Group is one of TIME’s 100 most influential companies of 2024

TIME highlighted the company's plans to deliver the world's first large-scale, carbon-emission-free liquefied natural gas carrier and noted that "with 90% of goods traded across the ocean, Hanwha's initiative could usher in a future of more sustainable supply chains."

As a comprehensive provider of energy solutions across the entire value chain — from energy production and storage to transport — Hanwha is driving the energy transition forward with its diverse portfolio of energy solutions and innovations.

Hanwha has also invested $2.5 billion to establish the first end-to-end solar supply chain in the U.S., expanding its annual manufacturing capacity for solar modules and their key components to bolster growth in clean energy.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each key factor, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

Hanwha Group

Founded in 1952, Hanwha has grown quickly by anticipating and responding to changing business environments with a global portfolio that spans energy, ocean, aerospace, defense, finance, and retail & services. Our expertise and synergy in key areas have catapulted us to become the seventh-largest business group in South Korea and a Fortune Global 500 company. Hanwha continues to grow rapidly as we pursue global leadership in all of our businesses. We are building a robust foundation for sustainable development and a brighter future for everyone.

