Hanwha Power Systems and PSM unite as Hanwha Power, a global compressor and gas turbine business

The combined company will accelerate its expansion into global energy markets, including power plants and data centers.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Impact's subsidiaries, Hanwha Power Systems and PSM (Power Systems Mfg., LLC), a U.S.-based gas turbine service company, announced that they will integrate their brands and change the company name to 'Hanwha Power'. The unified brand will seek to proactively address the rapidly evolving demands of the global power generation market.

The creation of Hanwha Power brings together two of the industry's strongest providers of engineered solutions for the gas turbine power plant market. Through this integration, the company will position itself as a comprehensive energy infrastructure provider, covering main equipment, auxiliary systems, and services. This integration serves as a turning point, propelling the companies beyond their individual, equipment-focused business structures and evolving them into solution providers with integrated response capabilities.

The company envisions enabling customers to use a single partner to optimize across the entire lifecycle and to quickly respond to a changing energy environment, where a stable power supply has become a critical challenge. As demand for capacity has increased sharply due to factors such as electrification and data center installations, Hanwha Power is addressing the growing need by providing power generation solutions. Hanwha Power will support the role of high-efficiency gas turbines and precision fuel supply systems in today's energy mix.

Additionally, building on their existing LNG gas turbine capabilities, they will consolidate expertise in low-carbon power generation, using fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia, to align with the global trend toward decarbonization. Leveraging their unique combustor technology, they aim to lead the development of a sustainable energy ecosystem by providing solutions to retrofit installed gas turbines into eco-friendly facilities that complement renewable energy sources.

Hanwha Power's CEO Rafi Balta stated, "At a time when the importance of energy equipment has reached its peak, 'Hanwha Power' will consolidate global capabilities based on rotating machinery technology to strengthen the entire power industry value chain," adding, "We will enhance local responsiveness and service quality to improve the reliability and efficiency of power plants, and leap forward as a global energy solution company leading the decarbonization era."

Hanwha Power plans to organically integrate and operate its global bases in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, aiming to optimize operations across technology development, engineering, sales, and services.

SOURCE Hanwha Power