Hanwha Q CELLS files its 2017 Annual Report on From 20-F

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed for the attention of the Investor Relations Department to, Hanwha Q CELLS, Co. Ltd., Hanwha Building, 86 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea.

About Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is a global leading PV manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. With global headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Hanwha Q CELLSmaintains an Technology and Innovation center in Thalheim, Germany and manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China. Hanwha Q CELLS offers solar modules, PV systems solution and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, the company provides excellent services and long-term partnership to its customers in the utility, commercial, government and residential markets. Hanwha Q CELLS is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 10 business enterprise in South Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.hanwha-qcells.com.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This release and the annual report on Form 20-F to which it refers contain forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Hanwha Q CELLS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, Hanwha Q CELLS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

