Hanwha Q CELLS to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 14

SEOUL, South Korea, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ("Hanwha Q CELLS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HQCL), one of the world's largest photovoltaic manufacturers of high-quality, high-efficiency solar modules, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 14, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and updated business outlook at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 PM Korea Time).

Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com or by clicking the following hyperlink: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k928uvqy.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number

+65 6713-5090

United States

+1 (845) 675-0437

South Korea

+82 2-6490-3660

Germany

08001820671

United Kingdom

China, Domestic

Hong Kong

+44 2036214779

4006208038 / 8008190121

+852 30186771

Passcode: HQCL

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com and also by dialing the numbers below:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number

+61 2 8199 0299

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

South Korea

00798-6136-1602

Germany

United Kingdom

08001802149

08082340072

China, Domestic

Hong Kong

8008700206 / 4006322162

800963117

Conference ID: 9982736

Replay time period: May 14, 2018 11:00 ET - May 22, 2018 09:59 ET

About Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is one of the world´s largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China. Hanwha Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, the company provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. Hanwha Q CELLS is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 10 business enterprise in South Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.hanwha-qcells.com.

