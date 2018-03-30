Hanwha Q CELLS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 11

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com or by clicking the following hyperlink: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p6fkxxy9

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number +65 6713-5090 United States +1 (845)675-0437 South Korea +82 2-6490-3660 Germany 08001820671 United Kingdom China, Domestic Hong Kong +44 2036214779 4006208038 / 8008190121 +852 30186771



Passcode: HQCL



A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com and also by dialing the numbers below:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number +61 2 8199 0299 United States +1 (855) 452-5696 South Korea 00798-6136-1602 Germany United Kingdom 08001802149 08082340072 China, Domestic Hong Kong 8008700206 / 4006322162 800963117



Conference ID: 6998149



Replay time period: April 11, 2018 11:00 ET – April 19, 2018 09:59 ET

About Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is one of the world´s largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China. Hanwha Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, the company provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. Hanwha Q CELLS is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 10 business enterprise in South Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.hanwha-qcells.com.

