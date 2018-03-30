Hanwha Q CELLS to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on April 11

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd.

06:30 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ("Hanwha Q CELLS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HQCL), one of the world's largest photovoltaic manufacturers of high-quality, high-efficiency solar modules, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and updated business outlook at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 PM Korea Time).

Conference Call

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com or by clicking the following hyperlink: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p6fkxxy9

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number

+65 6713-5090

United States

+1 (845)675-0437

South Korea

+82 2-6490-3660

Germany

08001820671

United Kingdom

China, Domestic

Hong Kong

+44 2036214779

4006208038 / 8008190121

+852 30186771


Passcode: HQCL

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.hanwha-qcells.com and also by dialing the numbers below:

International Toll Free Dial-In Number

+61 2 8199 0299

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

South Korea

00798-6136-1602

Germany

United Kingdom

08001802149

08082340072

China, Domestic

Hong Kong

8008700206 / 4006322162

800963117


Conference ID: 6998149

Replay time period: April 11, 2018 11:00 ETApril 19, 2018 09:59 ET

About Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) is one of the world´s largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and China. Hanwha Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, the company provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. Hanwha Q CELLS is a flagship company of Hanwha Group, a FORTUNE Global 500 firm and a Top 10 business enterprise in South Korea. For more information, visit: http://www.hanwha-qcells.com.

