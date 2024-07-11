HANX FOR OUR TROOPS AND HARLEY-DAVIDSON FORGE PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT VETERANS

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson Motor Company proudly announces a partnership with HANX For Our Troops, a mission-driven consumer products brand committed to uplifting and supporting veterans and their families. This partnership aims to raise money and awareness for veteran support, reflecting both brands' dedication to honoring and assisting veterans.

Harley-Davidson x HANX For Our Troops

As part of this partnership, HANX Coffee will be available at select Harley-Davidson® events, 100% of the profits from HANX Coffee goes to supporting veteran charities. The first event where HANX Coffee will be available is the Harley-Davidson Homecoming™ Festival in Milwaukee on July 25-28.

In addition, Harley-Davidson will launch a rider challenge in September, encouraging riders to log their miles using the Harley-Davidson® app. For every mile logged, Harley-Davidson will donate $1 to support veteran-related causes, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to those who have served.

Limited edition tee-shirts will also be available for purchase, with 100% of net profits going to support HANX for our Troops charities. These exclusive shirts serve as a tangible symbol of support for veterans and their families and are available now on Harley-Davidson.com.

"This is a grand opportunity to contribute to the Veteran Community with the great American institution of Harley-Davidson," said Tom Hanks. "Fuel for a million road trips. Pour me a double."

"Partnering with HANX for our Troops is a unique and meaningful opportunity for Harley-Davidson," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "This collaboration embodies the American spirit and allows us to honor and support the brave men and women who have served their country. Together, we are committed to giving back to veterans and making a positive impact on their lives."

The partnership between HANX for our Troops and Harley-Davidson signifies a powerful alliance between an organization dedicated to honoring veterans and an iconic American brand, united in their commitment to giving back to those who have served.

For more information about this partnership please visit Harley-Davidson.com.

About HANX For our Troops

HANX For Our Troops is a consumer-packaged goods company founded by Tom Hanks to create goods that do some good. HANX offers a range of coffee products including ground coffee, single serve pods and instant sticks, available exclusively on givehanx.com. HANX For Our Troops is dedicated to creating the highest impact for the Veteran community by its commitment to donating 100% of all net profits to organizations that support Veterans and their families, including Headstrong, Hire Heroes USA, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Student Veterans of America. To learn more visit givehanx.com.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com .

For more information regarding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and products visit: h-dmediakit.com.

