HanxBio announces the publication of a research paper in Scientific Reports on preclinical evaluation of Narazaciclib for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

SAN DIEGO and WUHAN, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HanxBio today announced that it has published a research article titled "Narazaciclib, a novel multikinase inhibitor with potent activity against CSF1R, FLT3 and CDK6, shows strong anti-AML activity in defined preclinical models" in the Nature Portfolio online journal Scientific Reports. Narazaciclib (HX301 or ON123300) is a clinical stage small molecule investigational new drug jointly developed by HanxBio and its business partner OncoNova Therapeutics, Inc. (now Traws Pharma, Inc.). In this peer-reviewed article, the researchers from HanxBio described comprehensive pharmacology characterization of HX301 using a series of preclinical experimental AML models, including in vitro cell lines, and in vivo cell line-derived xenografts (CDXs) and patient-derived xenografts (PDXs). The report demonstrated the strong anti-leukemia activity of HX301 along with potential mechanism of actions (MOAs), including the inhibition of FLT3-ITD/TKD and potentially the inhibition of CSF1R, which is demonstrated in a robust experimental system beyond inv(16) subset for the first time. This report also studied the pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of HX301, including the relationship between drug exposure and efficacy, which can be used to assist clinical dosage selection. Some of these works were conducted in collaboration with Crown Bioscience, Inc. and Kyinno Biotech, Ltd.

Dr. Henry Li, President/Chief Scientific Officer of HanxBio and the corresponding author of this article, commended: "In-depth preclinical and translational research of HX301 helped us to identify clinical study indications as well as appropriate dose(s), thereby accelerating clinical development by increasing the probability of success. The results of this study will guide our clinical development strategies for HX301 for the treatment of AML."

About HanxBio, Inc.

HanxBio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops innovative new medicines, focusing on research and development of precise innovative antibody, small molecule and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) new drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. The company's main scientific and managerial team have many years of experiences in the biopharmaceutical industries. HanxBio has built innovative drug product pipelines both in the clinical stages and preclinical stages.

About HX301

It is a small molecule multi-kinase inhibitor jointly developed by HanxBio and its partner. It has completed phase I clinical trials in the United States and China, and it is currently been investigated in phase II clinical trials for various indications in China and the United States.

