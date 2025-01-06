Hanyang University, Korea's Pioneer in Industry-Academia Collaboration, Debuts First Independent Pavilion at CES 2025

Featuring 13 groundbreaking innovations, including this year's Best of Innovation Award in Digital Health, to drive transformative solutions for societal change

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanyang University, a global leader in industry-academia collaboration, is proud to announce its first independent pavilion at CES 2025 Eureka Park, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in innovation and research. With a strong track record of excellence, Hanyang University has been recognized with multiple CES Innovation Awards over the years, including this year's Best of Innovation Award in Digital Health and an Innovations Awards Honoree in Mobile Devices and XR Technologies.

Join us at the HYU Pavilion within Eureka Park (Booth #61441)

The Hanyang University Pavilion will highlight cutting-edge advancements developed through its robust R&D ecosystem, with participating exhibitors spanning a variety of fields, including Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, Education Tech, and more.

Hanyang University invites CES attendees to its Open Pitching Sessions on January 8th and 9th, where exhibitors will present their innovations and demonstrate their potential impact on global industries. These sessions aim to foster partnerships and inspire collaboration with global innovators, investors, and industry leaders. The Pavilion is located at Eureka Park, Booth #61441.

HYU Pavilion Exhibitors:

Aidicome: The 3D holographic platform SoulCube preserves the memory of beloved pets through lifelike interactions, emotional connections and dynamic animations. EIDL: CES Innovations Awards 2025 Honoree EIDL's metalens imaging system, combines AI-driven image restoration with nanostructured lenses to deliver distortion-free, high-quality visuals in an ultra-compact form. Huject Corp.: The Smart Cane WEBOM is equipped with a LiDAR sensor to detect obstacles, enhancing safety for visually impaired users, with mobile app integration for emergency features. iBoda: iBoda is an AI-powered art education platform offering personalized lessons, critiques, and virtual galleries based on Art Learning Analytics to make learning more engaging and tailored to individual growth. Luxtep Healthcare: Lumiplay is a responsive mat with gait analysis for toddlers, detecting developmental delays through interactive, sensory, and motor skill-enhancing play. NGL Transportation LLC: Innovative TMS and YMS is revolutionizing logistics with AI-powered OCR, intelligent decision-making, and full operational visibility to improve efficiency and precision. Nursing XR: Nursing XR uses AI-based virtual patients to enhance healthcare professionals' empathy, communication, and clinical competencies through tailored feedback. Orbitree: VisionTrack is a healthcare device utilizing AI and machine vision to diagnose eye movement disorders such as strabismus, providing personalized insights. Play Lab.: Awarded the Best of Innovation Award in Digital Health for CES 2025, TD2 is a digital therapy device managing tinnitus through VR and multisensory cognitive behavior therapy, offering at-home, drug-free treatment. SOLIVIS: Solivis is innovating solid-state batteries with proprietary sulfide-based electrolytes to enhance performance and process efficiency, striving to become the global leader in solid electrolytes by 2030. SpaceMap: 42TALKS is an online meeting and collaboration tool with a 4D digital replica of orbital areas, supporting real-time satellite conjunction evaluations and collision avoidance. The King: The King is a wearable device that tracks erectile health during sleep, providing discreet, clinical-grade data for proactive health management. Zkrypto: Zkrypto utilizes zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology to enable private and secure transactions without exposing sensitive data.

About Hanyang University

Since its founding in 1939, Hanyang University has been at the forefront of bridging academia and industry. With its groundbreaking approach to R&D and education, the university continues to lead in producing practical solutions to real-world challenges. Its comprehensive innovation ecosystem has made it a top performer in technology transfer and startup support in Korea. For more information visit www.hanyang.ac.kr

SOURCE Hanyang University