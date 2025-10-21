Hanyang University Researchers Develop Novel Facet-Guided Metal Plating Strategy, Improving Stability of Anode-Free Metal Batteries

The proposed crystallographic control strategy promotes uniform metal growth, suppressing dendrite formation in anode-free metal batteries

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anode-free metal batteries offer high energy densities, but suffer from dendritic growth and short circuits, arising from non-uniform metal deposition. To address this, researchers from South Korea have developed a new facet-driven metal plating strategy that employs a facet-oriented zinc (Zn) host with a physicochemically polished surface to ensure uniform, horizontal Mg growth during plating, preventing dendrite formation and improving stability.

The researchers employ a facet-oriented Zn metal, with a physicochemically polished surface, minimizing surface energy and surface defects, leading to uniform, horizontal magnesium growth. This prevents dendrite formation and improves the stability of anode-free magnesium metal batteries.

Anode-free metal batteries represent an exciting new design, where prefabricated anodes are eliminated to maximize energy densities. For example, in magnesium (Mg) metal batteries, instead of starting with an Mg anode, only a bare metal, usually copper (Cu) or Zinc (Zn), current collector is used as the anode side. When the batteries are first charged, Mg from the cathode deposits directly onto this collector, forming a thin Mg layer that acts as the anode. This avoids excess anode materials, making batteries lighter, more compact, and cheaper. Unfortunately, these batteries suffer from dendrite formation, which significantly affects battery capacities, stability, and poses the risk of short-circuiting, limiting practical application.

Now, a research team led by Associate Professor Hee-Dae Lim from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Hanyang University in South Korea has developed a novel facet-guided metal plating strategy to address this issue. "We proposed a crystallographic strategy to achieve controlled Mg deposition by employing a facet-oriented Zn host, with a physicochemically polished surface," explains Dr. Lim. Their study was published in Advanced Energy Materials on September 10, 2025.

Normally, current collector materials are used in their polycrystalline forms, which have randomly oriented grains and a high density of grain boundaries. Grains are tiny regions in a metal, where atoms are arranged in a certain direction. Grain boundaries create an uneven surface and 'hot spots' where Mg atoms pile up during plating, resulting in vertical Mg growth and eventually dendrites.

The researchers employed three key design approaches to solve this. First, they chose Zn as the host metal, which is structurally similar to Mg. Second, they engineered the Zn host to selectively expose the thermodynamically stable (002) facet, which gives Mg a smooth path to spread quickly and evenly across the surface. To achieve this (002) facet, the team subjected bare Zn (B-Zn) foil to a thermal annealing process.

Third, to minimize the impact of grain boundaries, the resulting B-Zn(002) substrate was subjected to reactive ion etching, creating P-Zn(002) with a physicochemically polished surface. As a result, in electrochemical tests, it effectively suppressed dendrite formation and improved battery stability, thanks to uniform, horizontal Mg growth. Specifically, a full anode-free Mg cell with P-Zn(002) retained 87.58% of its initial capacity over more than 900 cycles at a high current density of 200 mA g-1, well above typical operating conditions.

"Our facet-guided Mg-metal platform can lead to the development of next-generation Mg-metal batteries with high energy densities that will be valuable for upcoming renewable energy-based smart grid infrastructure," remarks Dr. Lim.

This breakthrough shows how crystallographic control can help in achieving stable anode-surfaces, paving the way for practical anode-free Mg metal batteries.

Reference

Title of original paper: Facet-Guided in-Plane Metal Plating via Accelerated Surface Diffusion in Mg Metal Batteries

Journal: Advanced Energy Materials

DOI: 10.1002/aenm.202503832

