Hanyang University Showcases University-Led Technology Commercialization Achievements on the Global Stage at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanyang University (with Dean Lee Ki-jung) announced that it will participate in CES 2026 (Consumer Electronics Show 2026), the world's largest ICT and innovation technology exhibition, to be held this January in Las Vegas, USA, where it will present its university-led technology commercialization achievements based on faculty- and laboratory-founded startups to a global audience.

“TeraFixell,” co-developed by Professor Noh Young-Tae’s research team at Hanyang University and EUTO Co., Ltd.

CES is one of the world's premier technology and industry exhibitions, bringing together leading global companies, investors, buyers, and research institutions. The event offers a comprehensive view of the present and future of cutting-edge technologies on a single global platform.

At CES 2026, Hanyang University will jointly participate through its Seoul Campus and ERICA Campus Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundations, showcasing a total of 12 technologies developed by university research labs and startup companies. The exhibited technologies focus on research areas in which Hanyang University holds strong expertise, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bio and Healthcare, Advanced Materials, and Digital Healthcare, highlighting the university's integrated capabilities in research, entrepreneurship, and technology commercialization.

In particular, "TeraFixell," co-developed by Professor Noh Young-Tae's research team from Hanyang University's Department of Data Science and EUTO Co., Ltd., a company specializing in terracotta architectural materials, was selected as a CES 2026 Innovation Award honoree in the Construction & Industrial Tech category. The CES Innovation Awards are highly prestigious recognitions granted to technologies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, technical excellence, and market potential among global participants. This achievement is especially significant as it represents international recognition of the global competitiveness and commercialization success of Hanyang University's research-based technologies.

Through its CES 2026 participation, Hanyang University aims to go beyond simply introducing technologies, and instead showcasing the full pathway by which research evolves into startups, commercialization, and global market entry. The university plans to conduct live technology demonstrations and product exhibitions, as well as technology briefings and IR pitching sessions for global buyers and investors, alongside business meetings with overseas companies and institutions.

In addition, the Hanyang University Pavilion will host a Media Day during the exhibition period for domestic and international media outlets, where it will spotlight the university's flagship technologies, including those that have received CES Innovation Awards.

During Media Day, presentations and live demonstrations will be conducted for the award-winning technologies as well as key research- and startup-driven innovations, with the aim of effectively communicating Hanyang University's research achievements and technology commercialization capabilities to media audiences both in Korea and abroad.

Exhibition preparation and on-site operations will be systematically supported by the Hanyang University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, which will lead comprehensive assistance spanning exhibition planning, on-site management, and global business matchmaking. Through this strategic support, the university seeks to ensure that faculty and researcher-led technologies translate into tangible international collaborations and follow-up commercialization opportunities.

Through its participation in CES 2026, Hanyang University aims to validate the global market readiness of its research while reinforcing its position as a leading university in technology commercialization. Building on its CES Innovation Award recognition, the university plans to expand its presence at international exhibitions and strengthen global collaboration programs, creating a sustainable innovation ecosystem that connects research, entrepreneurship, and global expansion.

SOURCE Hanyang University