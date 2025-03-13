HANZA acquires outstanding shares in Leden subsidiary

News provided by

HANZA AB

Mar 13, 2025, 10:35 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2025, HANZA AB completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Finnish group Leden Group Oy. Leden also owned approximately 90% of the subsidiary Leden Estonia AS, and HANZA has today acquired the remaining shares, which means that the company becomes a wholly owned subsidiary.

The transaction is a natural step after the acquisition of Leden and is in line with HANZA's strategy to have full ownership of its subsidiaries for optimal operational efficiency.

The purchase price amounts to EUR 1.5 million and is financed through existing cash. In Leden, there is a recognized minority interest of approximately EUR 1.7 million, which means that the acquisition has a minimal positive accounting impact.

CONTACT: 
For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
[email protected]

Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
[email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-acquires-outstanding-shares-in-leden-subsidiary,c4118680

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6093/4118680/3320145.pdf

