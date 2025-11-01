FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAOQI E-Bikes, a leading electric bike brand, is excited to announce its 2025 Black Friday promotion featuring the popular Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike. From November 1 through December 3, 2025, customers can enjoy an exclusive $1000 discount and a free $465 accessory bundle, making this a perfect opportunity to buy a premium e-bike online and explore the outdoors.

This limited-time deal is available exclusively on the official HAOQI website:

Buy the HAOQI Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike

HAOQI E-Bikes Launches 2025 Black Friday Promotion

HAOQI Cheetah2.0: High-Performance Electric Bike for Adventure

The Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike combines performance, durability, and comfort, ideal for urban commuting and off-road exploration.

Key Features:

Dual battery system for extended range and fewer recharges

for extended range and fewer recharges Full suspension for smooth handling on rough terrains

for smooth handling on rough terrains Peak 1200W motor for strong, reliable power

for strong, reliable power Lightweight aluminum frame for durability and maneuverability

for durability and maneuverability Hydraulic disc brakes for safe and responsive stopping

Free $465 accessory bundle includes:

Full Fenders

Rear Rack

Waterproof & Dustproof Ebike Cover

Adjustable Rearview Mirror

Waterproof Frame Bag

Why HAOQI Cheetah2.0 is Perfect for Black Friday

"The Cheetah2.0 represents everything we stand for — innovation, reliability, and the joy of outdoor exploration," said Lemmy, founder of HAOQI E-Bikes. "This Black Friday, we're offering $1000 off plus a free gift pack, giving more riders the chance to experience the freedom of electric biking."

With this promotion, riders get a high-performance e-bike and essential accessories at unbeatable value, perfect for commuting, weekend adventures, or off-road trails.

How to Purchase

Starting November 1, 2025, customers can visit the official HAOQI website to buy the Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike online and claim the $1000 discount and free $465 accessory bundle. The sale runs through December 3, 2025, or while supplies last.

About HAOQI E-Bikes

HAOQI E-Bikes was founded from a love for nature and family, with a mission to make outdoor exploration accessible to everyone. By designing powerful, reliable, and eco-friendly e-bikes, HAOQI enables riders of all ages and abilities to enjoy nature safely and sustainably.

Mission: Empower riders of all ages and abilities to explore freely through innovative, sustainable e-bikes.

Vision: Inspire active, connected, and eco-friendly lifestyles worldwide.

Explore the outdoors with HAOQI Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike — your ultimate adventure starts here!

Shop Now

SOURCE HAOQI EBIKE