HAOQI E-Bikes Launches 2025 Black Friday Promotion
Nov 01, 2025, 11:00 ET
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAOQI E-Bikes, a leading electric bike brand, is excited to announce its 2025 Black Friday promotion featuring the popular Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike. From November 1 through December 3, 2025, customers can enjoy an exclusive $1000 discount and a free $465 accessory bundle, making this a perfect opportunity to buy a premium e-bike online and explore the outdoors.
HAOQI Cheetah2.0: High-Performance Electric Bike for Adventure
The Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike combines performance, durability, and comfort, ideal for urban commuting and off-road exploration.
Key Features:
- Dual battery system for extended range and fewer recharges
- Full suspension for smooth handling on rough terrains
- Peak 1200W motor for strong, reliable power
- Lightweight aluminum frame for durability and maneuverability
- Hydraulic disc brakes for safe and responsive stopping
Free $465 accessory bundle includes:
- Full Fenders
- Rear Rack
- Waterproof & Dustproof Ebike Cover
- Adjustable Rearview Mirror
- Waterproof Frame Bag
Why HAOQI Cheetah2.0 is Perfect for Black Friday
"The Cheetah2.0 represents everything we stand for — innovation, reliability, and the joy of outdoor exploration," said Lemmy, founder of HAOQI E-Bikes. "This Black Friday, we're offering $1000 off plus a free gift pack, giving more riders the chance to experience the freedom of electric biking."
With this promotion, riders get a high-performance e-bike and essential accessories at unbeatable value, perfect for commuting, weekend adventures, or off-road trails.
How to Purchase
Starting November 1, 2025, customers can visit the official HAOQI website to buy the Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike online and claim the $1000 discount and free $465 accessory bundle. The sale runs through December 3, 2025, or while supplies last.
About HAOQI E-Bikes
HAOQI E-Bikes was founded from a love for nature and family, with a mission to make outdoor exploration accessible to everyone. By designing powerful, reliable, and eco-friendly e-bikes, HAOQI enables riders of all ages and abilities to enjoy nature safely and sustainably.
Mission: Empower riders of all ages and abilities to explore freely through innovative, sustainable e-bikes.
Vision: Inspire active, connected, and eco-friendly lifestyles worldwide.
Explore the outdoors with HAOQI Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike — your ultimate adventure starts here!
