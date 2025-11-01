HAOQI E-Bikes Launches 2025 Black Friday Promotion

HAOQI EBIKE

Nov 01, 2025, 11:00 ET

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAOQI E-Bikes, a leading electric bike brand, is excited to announce its 2025 Black Friday promotion featuring the popular Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike. From November 1 through December 3, 2025, customers can enjoy an exclusive $1000 discount and a free $465 accessory bundle, making this a perfect opportunity to buy a premium e-bike online and explore the outdoors.

This limited-time deal is available exclusively on the official HAOQI website:
 Buy the HAOQI Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike

HAOQI Cheetah2.0: High-Performance Electric Bike for Adventure

The Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike combines performance, durability, and comfort, ideal for urban commuting and off-road exploration.

Key Features:

  • Dual battery system for extended range and fewer recharges
  • Full suspension for smooth handling on rough terrains
  • Peak 1200W motor for strong, reliable power
  • Lightweight aluminum frame for durability and maneuverability
  • Hydraulic disc brakes for safe and responsive stopping

Free $465 accessory bundle includes:

  • Full Fenders
  • Rear Rack
  • Waterproof & Dustproof Ebike Cover
  • Adjustable Rearview Mirror
  • Waterproof Frame Bag

Why HAOQI Cheetah2.0 is Perfect for Black Friday

"The Cheetah2.0 represents everything we stand for — innovation, reliability, and the joy of outdoor exploration," said Lemmy, founder of HAOQI E-Bikes. "This Black Friday, we're offering $1000 off plus a free gift pack, giving more riders the chance to experience the freedom of electric biking."

With this promotion, riders get a high-performance e-bike and essential accessories at unbeatable value, perfect for commuting, weekend adventures, or off-road trails.

How to Purchase

Starting November 1, 2025, customers can visit the official HAOQI website to buy the Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike online and claim the $1000 discount and free $465 accessory bundle. The sale runs through December 3, 2025, or while supplies last.

About HAOQI E-Bikes

HAOQI E-Bikes was founded from a love for nature and family, with a mission to make outdoor exploration accessible to everyone. By designing powerful, reliable, and eco-friendly e-bikes, HAOQI enables riders of all ages and abilities to enjoy nature safely and sustainably.

Mission: Empower riders of all ages and abilities to explore freely through innovative, sustainable e-bikes.

Vision: Inspire active, connected, and eco-friendly lifestyles worldwide.

Explore the outdoors with HAOQI Cheetah2.0 Dual Battery Full Suspension E-Bike — your ultimate adventure starts here!
SOURCE HAOQI EBIKE

