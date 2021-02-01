HAP adds five industry leaders to its board of directors

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, announced today that it has added five prominent executives to its board of directors. Each of these industry influencers will play a unique role in contributing to HAP's success as an innovator and leader in creating an exceptional customer experience.

HAP is governed by a volunteer board of directors that includes executives from the fields of health care, automotive/manufacturing, financial services, education, professional services, consumer services and community planning. HAP's diverse board includes national and regional business leaders, ensuring that the organization has a strong line of sight into regional and national health care trends and issues.

"Chief among HAP's goals is to address the critical issues of health inequities, social disparities and rising health care costs, which disproportionately impact certain populations," said Michael Genord, MD, president and CEO of HAP. "This, along with our drive to be a leader in digital health care delivery, makes the addition of these individuals to our board all the more special. They bring diversity of thought and experience to the boardroom, which is vitally important as we seek to transform the health care experience for our members and the communities we serve."

HAP Board Chair Shari Burgess, vice president and treasurer of Lear Corporation, added: "We are excited to welcome the new directors to HAP's board. Their experience and talents will be very valuable to the board and to HAP's leadership team at such an innovative and transformational time in the industry."

HAP's new board members include:

Mamatha Chamarthi, chief information officer, Stellantis – North America and Asia Pacific (formerly FCA). Chamarthi oversees digital transformation initiatives as well as all information technology applications and infrastructure for Stellantis' business units in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Asia Pacific. She has been recognized as a "Top 25 Finalist for Breakthrough Leaders" by CIO magazine, a "Premier 100 IT Leader" by Computerworld, and a "Technology All-Star" by the Women of Color in Technology Institute.

A native of India with international experience, Chamarthi holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University, a Master of Science in Computer Science and Software Engineering from Oakland University, a Master's Certificate in Project Management from the George Washington University, an MBA from SV University and a Master of Arts in English from Osmania University.

"The sweeping digital transformation taking place across industries is a critical component to creating new value creation opportunities for consumers and organizations alike," said Chamarthi. "I am humbled by the opportunity to join the HAP board of directors and apply my experience and expertise with digital transformation to improve access to quality health care and improve the health of our communities."

Caleb DesRosiers, JD, MPA, a health care veteran with strategic consulting experience that includes health plans, strategic operations, state and federal government, healthcare private equity, pharmaceuticals, benefits management and managed markets. DesRosiers is currently a senior principal at Valuate Healthcare Consultancy, a leading strategic and market access consulting firm that is part of Omnicom, a multi-billion-dollar communication and consulting public company.

DesRosiers holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Suffolk University Law School and a bachelor's degree from Suffolk University. He also earned an executive certificate in pharmaceutical management from Rutgers Business School.

"I am honored to join HAP's board and am looking forward to adding value as a director, advising HAP leaders as they continue to advance the organization's growth strategy and patient-centric objectives," said DesRosiers. "As a fully integrated health plan with medical, pharmacy and technology-enabled care management and administrative solutions, HAP is uniquely positioned to innovate and deliver best-in-class, value-based care to its members, customers and communities."

Denise Essenberg, a retired partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. During her 39-year career, Essenberg helped her clients address complex business challenges, including intricate transactional and technological issues. Her professional experience included counseling insurance clients across the property/casualty, life and health payer sectors. She has significant management experience, having led several of PwC's offices, as well as extensive board experience, having served on a number of industry and non-profit boards. Essenberg holds a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University.

Said Essenberg, "I'm very excited for the opportunity to bring my expertise to the HAP board as we operationalize the HAP mission to become an innovative, cost-effective regional health plan that is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

Gregory Jackson, chairman, president, and CEO of Jackson Automotive Management, which operates Mercedes-Benz of St. Clair Shores, Toyota of Warren and Courtesy Ford of Okemos. He is one of only four African Americans in the U.S. to own a Mercedes-Benz dealership. He also owns Copper Ridge Golf Course and Banquet Center in Davison, Mich., and the New Lafayette Towers Residential Complex in Detroit.

Jackson is a graduate of Morris Brown College and the Clark Atlanta University School of Business Administration. He is a certified public accountant and serves on a number of local and national boards and organizations.

"I am honored and pleased to join the HAP board of directors. I look forward to working with the HAP staff and other board members in providing affordable quality health insurance to the greater Michigan community."

Felix Valbuena Jr., MD, FAAFP, chief executive officer of Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center in Detroit, a community-based, not-for-profit organization formed to develop, promote, and provide comprehensive, accessible and affordable quality primary health care and support services to community members. He is also a contracted academic faculty family physician at Henry Ford Hospital. A bilingual and bicultural physician, Dr. Valbuena is committed to ensuring a better understanding of and compliance with medical treatment by providing culturally proficient health care in his patients' native language. He is an active supporter of Federally Qualified Health Centers, which are community-based health care providers that provide primary services in underserved areas.

Dr. Valbuena earned a medical degree from Universidad El Bosque in Bogotá, Colombia, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Notre Dame. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and has extensive board experience, currently serving on the boards of several industry and non-profit organizations.

"I am honored to have been selected to serve on the HAP board of directors representing Federally Qualified Health Centers," said Dr. Valbuena. "FQHCs are the largest provider network in the nation, serving more than 30 million Americans. Like HAP, we strive to overcome barriers to good health for our patients, providing easy access to health and wellness services with the goal of improving the comprehensive health of the communities we serve."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

