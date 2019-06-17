HAP Appoints Seth Crawford Vice President of Underwriting

Prior to that, he spent 25 years at Blue Cross, where he held key leadership roles, including vice president, Large Group and New Business Underwriting, as well as vice president, Underwriting and Actuarial Services for Blue Care Network.

HAP continues to grow its talent base and expertise by strategically adding key leaders and disciplines in a variety of areas throughout the organization. These are among the many moves that have positioned HAP for growth and sustainability.

"Seth and his role in leading HAP's underwriting efforts are a key part of HAP's long-term growth strategy," said Terri Kline, president and chief executive officer. "Seth brings a wealth of actuarial and underwriting experience to HAP, which will greatly benefit the company and our members as we continue to focus on growth and reduce administrative costs, positioning us for long-term profitability."

Crawford has a Master of Science in Administration, with a concentration in Health Services, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology, both from Central Michigan University.

