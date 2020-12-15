HAP extends cost-sharing waiver for testing and treatment of COVID-19 through March 31, 2021

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, today announced that it will continue to waive all member cost-sharing for the testing and treatment of COVID-19 through March 31, 2021. HAP members who are tested or treated for COVID-19 will not be subject to any copay, co-insurance or deductible for these services.

"We know that this pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty for everyone – our members included," said Michael Genord, MD, president and CEO, HAP. "At HAP, our goal is to continue to provide relief during this national public health emergency by alleviating the concerns our members may have about the affordability and accessibility of COVID-19 testing and treatment. We expect this latest extension of cost-sharing waivers will give our members peace of mind as they continue to deal with the pandemic."

HAP has extended the following member cost-sharing waivers for the testing and treatment of COVID-19 for services rendered through March 31:

Testing: HAP will waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and test-related visits during the public health emergency according to state and federal guidelines. Member cost-sharing for all other diagnostic tests will continue to apply.

HAP will waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and test-related visits during the public health emergency according to state and federal guidelines. Member cost-sharing for all other diagnostic tests will continue to apply. Antibody testing: HAP will waive member cost-sharing for the COVID-19 antibody test during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional according to CDC recommendations.

HAP will waive member cost-sharing for the COVID-19 antibody test during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional according to CDC recommendations. Rapid testing: HAP will waive member cost-sharing for a rapid COVID-19 test during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional according to CDC recommendations.

HAP will waive member cost-sharing for a rapid COVID-19 test during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional according to CDC recommendations. Home test kits: HAP will waive member cost-sharing for at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional who has determined that the test is medically appropriate for the individual according to CDC recommendations.

HAP will waive member cost-sharing for at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests during the public health emergency if the test is FDA approved and is ordered by a qualified health professional who has determined that the test is medically appropriate for the individual according to CDC recommendations. Treatment: HAP will waive member cost-sharing for inpatient or outpatient treatment of COVID-19 from an in-network provider for services rendered through March 31, 2021 .

HAP will waive member cost-sharing for inpatient or outpatient treatment of COVID-19 from an in-network provider for services rendered through . Telehealth: All cost-sharing is waived for HAP individual, fully insured group, Medicare, Medicaid and MI Health Link members using telehealth services for the testing and/or treatment of COVID-19 through March 31, 2021 .

Self-insured employer group customers control their own health benefits; employees of self-funded employer groups should confirm cost-sharing when seeking services.

HAP continues to monitor the pandemic and remains committed to ensuring improved health outcomes for its members amid COVID and beyond.

"This effort is another example of how HAP is here, continuing to make treatment accessible and coverage affordable for our members – including businesses and their employees – as they continue to manage the challenges of COVID-19," said Margaret Anderson, HAP's senior vice president, chief sales and marketing officer.

For more information on what HAP is doing to assist its members during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.hap.org.

For the latest information on COVID-19, including travel alerts and how to protect yourself against the virus, visit:

Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS): https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71550_5104_97675---,00.html

Henry Ford Health System: https://www.henryford.com/services/infectious-diseases/conditions/covid-19-coronavirus

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

