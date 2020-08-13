HAP introduces innovative health plan for Michigan businesses in collaboration with Henry Ford Health System

Called Pivotal, the new plan is designed for businesses with 100 or more employees and can be customized to meet each workforce's unique needs. Pivotal is designed to allow employers to collaborate directly with their insurer and health care providers, as well as their insurance agent, on the best ways to address the health care needs of their own workforce.

"Health care coverage is one of the most important benefits offered by employers and the one most valued by employees," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. "HAP created Pivotal with the full support of Henry Ford Health System because we know that choosing a health plan is such a 'pivotal' decision for employers. The Pivotal plan is thoughtfully designed, leveraging the strengths and innovation of HAP and Henry Ford as we continue to support the businesses in our home state of Michigan."

With Pivotal, employers take the lead on developing their health plan, selecting benefits that are affordable and most needed by their organization. The collaboration between HAP and Henry Ford, which includes industry best practices, evidence-based medicine and improved efficiency, provides an opportunity to better manage the quality and cost of care – something that is important to employers and to their individual employees and families.

Robust network

Pivotal offers a robust network of health care providers, which includes Henry Ford Health System and its Henry Ford Physician and Jackson Health networks and Henry Ford Allegiance Health, as well as HAP's full network of ancillary providers, HAP's full pharmacy network and all HAP-contracted pediatric physicians and providers. In all, the Pivotal network includes seven hospitals, more than 6,000 physicians, and 3,500 ancillary providers such as urgent care, labs, radiology, imaging, rehab services, long-term care and nursing facilities, and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

"Pivotal's extensive network means high-quality, value-based care is close to home for patients," said Dr. Bruce Muma, president and CEO, Henry Ford Physician Network, which comprises more than 2,100 Henry Ford Medical Group, hospital-employed and private practice physicians across southeast Michigan. "We are thrilled to partner with HAP and provide patients with the exceptional care experience that Henry Ford is known for."

Virtual care at zero cost share

Virtual care continues to play an important role in health care and that trend is expected to continue as consumers have found it to be safe, secure and convenient. HAP Pivotal features access to virtual care with zero cost share for members, who are able to see any doctor in the network that has virtual care capabilities.

This innovative benefit comes with three ways for members to access virtual care:

Video visits mean a member can see their doctor or specialist from the convenience of their own home. This is made possible by using the patient's own smartphone, tablet or computer with physicians set up with a secured patient portal such as Henry Ford's MyChart.

MyChart. Clinic-to-clinic telemedicine video visits in which a practitioner at one health care facility can connect the member to a health care provider at another location, making it a convenient option for those who are near one facility but need to access a specialist across town.

E-visits, which use email for non-urgent electronic visits.

Concierge customer service

Every Pivotal plan comes with premiere concierge service and personalized attention. This includes a personalized onboarding experience for each employer group, concierge phone support that offers easy access to a specialist who will help members navigate their health care experience, same-day appointments with primary care physicians for sick visits, and appointments within 10 business days to see a specialist or to get an annual physical.

"HAP and Henry Ford have a long history of working together and sharing the same focus," said Dr. Genord. "Working together, we've made sure that as many Michigan businesses as possible have access to high-quality affordable care, whether they're in Detroit or Jackson or anywhere in between. Pivotal members can rest assured knowing that Henry Ford and HAP are everywhere they need us to be, continuing our long tradition of making their health and well-being our top priority."

For more information on Pivotal or other HAP plans for employers, call HAP at 800-427-7587 to contact a HAP sales representative.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

About Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System is a six-hospital system headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. It is one of the nation's leading comprehensive, integrated health systems, recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. Henry Ford provides both health insurance and health care delivery, including acute, specialty, primary and preventive care services backed by excellence in research and education. Henry Ford Health System is led by President & CEO Wright Lassiter III. Visit HenryFord.com to learn more.

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan

Related Links

https://www.hap.org

