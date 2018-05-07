HAP Launches Wellness at Your Side™ Digital App

Wellness at Your Side™ allows members to more easily keep track of their health and wellness goals. After taking a 10-minute online health assessment, possible risk areas are identified and a reasonable action plan is created that includes tips and reminders that can be accessed anywhere, anytime through the app. Progress can be monitored via the tool's health trackers.

HAP's iStrive® digital wellness manager allows users to set goals in various areas including fitness, weight management, nutrition, stress management and tobacco cessation, while also providing reliable and up-to-date information about specific health issues such as asthma, chronic fatigue, depression, diabetes and high cholesterol. Users have the ability to link to more than 140 wearable devices and health apps that will automatically upload user data to the app, which allows all data to be stored and accessed in one place.

"By integrating HAP's iStrive® digital wellness manager with the Wellness at Your Side™ app, HAP allows its members to seamlessly take an inventory of their health and manage their overall well-being," said Tom Spring, director, wellness and community programs for HAP. "HAP's Wellness at Your Side™ app makes it easy for members to track progress and stay focused on their goals, while also providing a positive and user-friendly experience."

The Wellness at Your Side™ app is available on all Android and iOS devices. Download the app by visiting the Apple or Google Play app store and search for "WebMD at Your Side."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives we touch. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid, Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, and personalized customer service. For more information, visit hap.org.

