HAP Names Pamela Cleveland Chief Compliance Officer

"Health care is a highly regulated industry," said Dr. Michael Genord, interim president and CEO of HAP. "As we continue to grow HAP's government program lines of business – specifically Medicare and Medicaid – it's important that we have someone of Pam's caliber who can help us navigate the ever-changing rules and regulations of our state and federal agency partners. Pam brings a wealth of experience that will serve us well as we continue to position HAP for long-term growth."

Prior to joining HAP, Cleveland served as chief compliance officer and vice president of strategy at Beacon Healthcare Systems in Huntington Beach, Calif. Before that, she was director of Medicare compliance at Medical Mutual of Ohio in Cleveland and also served as compliance officer at Scott and White Health Plan in Temple, Texas. Earlier in her career, she held a variety of compliance leadership roles at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Ohio in Cleveland.

In addition to her health care experience, she served for 11 years as magistrate of the Village of North Randall, Ohio, leading all courtroom proceedings brought before the mayor's court. She also served for three years as president of the board of education for Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Cleveland holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in social work from The Ohio State University. She is a licensed social worker (LSW) and is certified in healthcare compliance (CHC).

