HAP Names Sheri Chatterson Vice President of Provider Network Management

Chatterson comes to HAP from Priority Health, where she served as director of provider contracting and network development. She has more than 15 years of experience in the health care industry, which includes management positions in provider relations at Spectrum Health, Molina Healthcare and PDI, Inc., where she worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative.

The addition of Chatterson in this role is key as HAP continues to expand its reach in all lines of business throughout Michigan, positioning itself for long-term growth.

"HAP continues to grow its talent base and expertise by strategically adding key leaders and disciplines in a variety of areas throughout the organization," said Michael Genord, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer. "Sheri brings great talent and a unique skill set to HAP's growing team of experienced leaders. A highly engaged provider network is important to providing the best, most efficient care for our members, and Sheri has the experience to make that happen."

Chatterson has an executive MBA from Grand Valley State University, a Master of Science degree in management from Cornerstone University and a bachelor's degree from Aquinas College, all in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

