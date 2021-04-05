HAP offers extended financial relief for members through Sept. 30 in response to COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, is extending its member cost-sharing waivers for testing, treatment and telehealth services related to COVID-19 through September 30, 2021. This means members will not be charged any copays, co-insurance or deductibles when being tested or receiving care for an acute diagnosis of COVID-19.

"HAP is taking these steps because we want to do all we can to help people get the care they need, especially at this time when many individuals and businesses are struggling to recover financially from the pandemic," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. "As a Michigan-based insurer, HAP understands the impact COVID-19 has had on our state and why it's so important for our members to have easy access to quality, affordable health care."

The following waivers are being extended through September 30, 2021:

HAP will continue to waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic tests and test-related visits. This cost-sharing waiver applies to testing from in-network or out-of-network providers.



This cost-sharing waiver applies to testing from in-network or out-of-network providers. HAP will continue to waive member cost-sharing for treatment related to an acute diagnosis of COVID-19 infection. This cost-sharing waiver is for inpatient or outpatient treatment from an in-network provider.



related to an acute diagnosis of COVID-19 infection. This cost-sharing waiver is for inpatient or outpatient treatment from an in-network provider. HAP will continue to waive cost-sharing for its individual, fully insured employer group, Medicare, Medicaid and MI Health Link members using telehealth services related to an acute diagnosis of COVID-19 infection.

Self-insured employer group customers control their own health benefits, and HAP is working with its self-insured customers to determine how they will cover these services.

For more information on what HAP is doing to assist its members during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.hap.org.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan