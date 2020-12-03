HAP partners with digital health platform to provide flexible fitness options for active seniors

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, is partnering with Peerfit®, a digital health technology company, to bring Peerfit Move to its Medicare Advantage members. Peerfit Move encourages Medicare members to maintain an active lifestyle by providing flexible fitness options and facilitating social connections. The current Peerfit network has more than 290 facilities in Michigan and more than 10,500 nationwide.

Regular physical activity is essential for those who are Medicare-eligible because it can help improve mental and physical health. It also helps seniors maintain their independence, something that has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAP's fitness benefit powered by Peerfit will be available to all individual Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement members who are enrolled in a 2021 HAP plan. Members who utilize HAP's fitness benefit will have credits available to them each month that can be used toward a gym membership, an in-home FitKit, and/or virtual or in-person classes at a fitness studio or community center. Each month, members will determine how they want to use their credits, providing members with the option of sticking with their fitness plan or using their credits to try something new. Peerfit's extensive national network also means that "snowbirds" who visit other states for up to six months each year can visit any of the brick and mortar locations in the Peerfit network during their time away from home.

Upon logging in to the Peerfit Move account, HAP's Medicare members will enjoy access to an expanded fitness network that includes community events as well as at-home activity programs including virtual classes, specialty hosted classes, and access to training catalogs like Peerfit Move FitKits and BurnAlong Streaming Fitness. The Peerfit program is designed for flexibility to encourage and support active senior living.

To learn more about HAP's Medicare Advantage coverage that features multiple, industry-leading benefits, exceptional customer satisfaction scores and member-friendly programs

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org .

About Peerfit

Peerfit is the market leader in connecting employers and carriers with personalized fitness experiences. Through their digital platform, insurance carriers, brokers and employers can redefine their benefits offerings by giving employees and members access to a network of fitness studios, gyms and streaming services – offering a variety of classes and experiences that cater to all levels of fitness and activity. For more information, visit peerfit.com or peerfitmove.com.

