HAP partners with Livongo to help Medicare Advantage members manage diabetes

DETROIT, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan announced it has partnered with Livongo, a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, to provide HAP Medicare Advantage members with a more personalized experience to help them better manage their diabetes.

HAP Medicare Advantage members who have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes are eligible for the Livongo for Diabetes program, which offers personalized data and insights derived from a cellular-enabled blood glucose meter, real-time support and unlimited supplies shipped directly to the member as they need it. This program, which is offered at no cost to HAP members, is designed to complement the diabetes management provided by their physician.

Real-time support from certified coaches is available 24 hours a day by phone, text, email or on the Livongo app. A cellular-enabled blood glucose meter makes it easy to share data and analytics. Within minutes of registering a high or low blood glucose reading, members receive a call or text from a Livongo coach to provide the needed support. Personalized messages offer insights based on the member's current and past readings, so they can make more informed decisions about their diabetes self-management. The member also has the option of adding their family members, caregivers and physician to the list of people who receive this real-time data.

Livongo also leverages Amazon's Alexa voice service to offer members the ability to ask any of their Alexa-enabled devices to provide their blood glucose readings and health tips.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 30 million Americans have diabetes. People who don't manage their diabetes are at increased risk for stroke, heart and blood vessel disease. Diabetes is also the leading cause of new vision loss among U.S. adults and can result in eye disease including glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and even blindness if not treated. Kidney failure and gum disease are also common in people with unmanaged diabetes, as well as nerve damage—especially in the feet. HAP's partnership with Livongo is one of the many ways HAP is helping its members lead better and healthier lives.

"HAP continually looks for ways to help our members manage their chronic conditions and enhance the quality of their lives, and this is especially true with our Medicare population," said Dr. Michael Genord, HAP's senior vice president and chief medical officer. "The vast majority of people with chronic conditions say they need more help to manage these conditions. That is why HAP believes that the Livongo for Diabetes program, with its real-time data and personalized coaching, represents an important, value-added benefit we can offer our Medicare members."

"Livongo is excited to partner with HAP and to offer its Medicare Advantage members a new experience in how they manage their diabetes and other chronic conditions," said Livongo President, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, M.D., M.S. "Livongo has worked to create a unified platform that is powered by our AI+AI engine, which enables us to aggregate and interpret large amounts of data and turn that data into personalized and actionable insights to drive positive behavior change and make it easier for our members to stay healthy."

While the Livongo for Diabetes program is currently offered only to eligible HAP Medicare Advantage members, HAP plans to expand its partnership with Livongo to other lines of business in the future. To sign up or to learn more about this program, visit join.livongo.com/HAP-MA/register.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence Noisy Healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives we touch. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, and personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Media Contacts: Lee Ann Welsh

Health Alliance Plan

(248) 443-2082

lwelsh@hap.org





Carolyn Artman, APR

MCCI on behalf of HAP

(313) 269-4729

cartman@mccicorp.com





John Hallock

(617) 615-7712

press@livongo.com

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan (HAP)

Related Links

http://www.hap.org

