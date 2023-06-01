HAP Ranked No. 1 in Michigan for Commercial Health Plan Member Satisfaction by J.D. Power

HAP earned the top spot for the second time in three years.

DETROIT, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan, ranks No. 1 in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in Michigan, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

The annual study provides key insights from the health insurance industry to help providers improve the member experience. J.D. Power determines member satisfaction based on six primary factors: billing and payment; cost; coverage and benefits; customer service; information and communication; and provider choice, as well as other key aspects of member engagement. Survey respondents rated HAP as the top Michigan insurer in the factors of billing and payment, coverage and benefits and customer service.

The J.D. Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among nearly 32,449 members of 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the country.

"It's no secret that members come first at HAP," said Michael Genord, M.D., HAP president and CEO. "This recognition from J.D. Power is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment. I couldn't be prouder to receive confirmation from our members that we are setting the standard for customer service in Michigan."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Health Alliance Plan of Michigan received the highest score in Michigan in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study of members' satisfaction with their commercial health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

