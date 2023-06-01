HAP Ranked No. 1 in Michigan for Commercial Health Plan Member Satisfaction by J.D. Power

News provided by

Health Alliance Plan

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HAP earned the top spot for the second time in three years.

DETROIT, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan, ranks No. 1 in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in Michigan, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

The annual study provides key insights from the health insurance industry to help providers improve the member experience. J.D. Power determines member satisfaction based on six primary factors: billing and payment; cost; coverage and benefits; customer service; information and communication; and provider choice, as well as other key aspects of member engagement. Survey respondents rated HAP as the top Michigan insurer in the factors of billing and payment, coverage and benefits and customer service.

The J.D. Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study measures satisfaction among nearly 32,449 members of 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the country.

"It's no secret that members come first at HAP," said Michael Genord, M.D., HAP president and CEO.  "This recognition from J.D. Power is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment. I couldn't be prouder to receive confirmation from our members that we are setting the standard for customer service in Michigan."

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Health Alliance Plan
Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes.  For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches.  HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing.  HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service.  HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health, one of the nation's leading health care systems.  For more information, visit www.hap.org.

Health Alliance Plan of Michigan received the highest score in Michigan in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study of members' satisfaction with their commercial health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan

Also from this source

Health Alliance Plan and CareSource to Partner in Michigan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.