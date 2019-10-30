HAP Ranks Highest in J.D. Power 2019 Member Satisfaction Study

The study measures satisfaction based on six key factors: billing and payment; cost; coverage and benefits; customer service; information and communication; and provider choice, as well as other key aspects of member engagement. HAP received the highest regional score among eligible health plans and excelled in overall customer satisfaction. HAP was the top regional performer on coverage and benefits, as well as cost.

The Member Health Plan Study is the result of responses from 28,809 members of 146 health plans in 22 regions throughout the U.S. The study is based on member responses between January and March 2019, with respondents being asked to evaluate their experience over the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled about HAP's most recent J.D. Power honor," said Dr. Michael Genord, interim president and CEO, HAP. "Our goal is to put HAP members at the center of everything we do. This year's J.D. Power member satisfaction ranking is a reflection of how HAP employees put these efforts into practice every day."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

