HAP Ranks Highest in Michigan in J.D. Power 2021 Member Satisfaction Study

DETROIT, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP) ranked highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Michigan region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM. This marks two out of the last three years that HAP has been ranked #1 according to this study by J.D. Power.

The study measures satisfaction based on six key factors: billing and payment; cost; coverage and benefits; customer service; information and communication; and provider choice, as well as other key aspects of member engagement. HAP received the highest regional score among eligible health plans and excelled in overall customer satisfaction. HAP was the top regional performer on coverage and benefits, information and communication, billing and payment, and cost.

The Member Health Plan Study is the result of responses from 32,066 members of 150 health plans in 22 regions throughout the U.S. The study is based on member responses between January and March 2021, with respondents being asked to evaluate their experience over the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled with HAP's most recent J.D. Power honor," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. "One of the most gratifying things about this award is that it measures member satisfaction. HAP's primary goal is to put the member at the center of everything we do, so it's encouraging to know our members are pleased enough to rank us highly. Equally gratifying is the fact that we achieved such high scores during a year that saw Michigan hit especially hard by COVID-19. Recognition during such difficult times is a testament to the hard work, dedication and creativity shown by the HAP team in supporting our members when they need us the most."

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan