Hapax Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI Certification for Bankers, Empowering Financial Institutions to Lead in the Age of AI

The program furthers Hapax's mission to be a resource for bankers, closing the industry-wide education gap in responsible AI adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapax , the purpose-built AI platform transforming the financial services industry, today announced the launch of the AI Certification for Bankers (AICB) program, a free, self-paced training program designed to equip banking professionals with the practical skills, frameworks, and confidence needed to lead AI initiatives inside highly regulated institutions.

The announcement marks a major milestone in Hapax's commitment to being a trusted partner for Banks and Credit Unions along their AI journey. It comes as 80% of U.S. banks reported an increase in their AI spending in 2025, and the global AI in banking market reached over $10 billion in 2025, increasing pressure to adopt AI responsibly. The AICB gives bankers a structured, banking-specific path to build the knowledge they need to upskill and shepherd AI forward in their organization.

"Bankers are being asked to integrate AI into their institutions without the clear guidance or foundational understanding required to do it successfully," said Hank Seale, CEO of Hapax. "Most professionals don't lack interest in AI; they lack the training and understanding of the tech in real banking scenarios. The certification program takes everything we've collectively learned from decades in financial services at Hapax and turns it into a practical roadmap, allowing bankers to make smart, safe, and strategic decisions with AI today."

Built for an industry where precision matters and mistakes have consequences, the AICB translates Hapax's deep institutional experience into a practical course based on real banking contexts. Unlike generic AI courses, this certification reflects the cautious AI adoption in financial services, the demands of regulatory compliance, and the operational realities bankers face when evaluating vendors, managing data, or deploying new technology.

"The timing couldn't be better, as banks look to continue their AI push as we kick off 2026," Seale added. "Boardrooms are talking about and investing big in AI, regulators are watching, and bankers on the ground are expected to make decisions that will shape their institutions and careers for years to come. This certification ensures they're prepared to meet that challenge head-on."

The AICB provides value at every level of an institution. Executives and department heads gain governance and feasibility frameworks, while analysts, managers, and customer experience leaders learn how to identify AI opportunities and evaluate their practical application.

