Hapbee Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company utilizing groundbreaking magnetic field technology in its Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility, making the Company's stock more accessible to US investors.

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "HAPBF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and is therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

"We are excited that the Company is now DTC eligible, providing US investors further opportunities to participate in Hapbee's growth," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "Hapbee's stock is now traded in Canada, Germany, and the United States. We are well positioned in both domestic and international markets to grow our global investor base."

About Hapbee

Hapbe is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

