Hapbee Announces Leadership Team Additions

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to welcome Mr. Brian Mogen, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and Mr. Pat Murray as Vice President of Product Development.

"Hapbee is at an exciting stage in its growth strategy, one in which we are focused on enhancing our product offering and optimizing our manufacturing capabilities," said Scott Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Hapbee. "Brian and Pat bring years of valuable experience to Hapbee that will allow us to accelerate these efforts. I believe any technology-rich, consumer focused company needs a Brian and a Pat."

Brian Mogen, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

Brian Mogen is an expert in translational science and neuromodulation. Over the course of his career, Dr. Mogen has successfully built next-generation electronics and software platforms in both the medical and non-medical spaces. Previously the co-founder of a data platform for sensor-based digital health delivery, Dr. Mogen serves as Hapbee's Chief Scientific Officer. In addition to overseeing signal testing and hardware and software development for Hapbee, Dr. Mogen assists with the Company's R&D and product roadmaps.

Dr. Mogen studied Biomedical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received his Ph.D. in brain-computer interfaces from the University of Washington. He has published numerous research papers in fields such as translational neuroscience, microfluidics, and electronics hardware.

Pat Murray

Vice President of Product Development

Pat Murray is an entrepreneur, producer and inventor. After working in the television and film industry as a special effects artist and systems engineer, Mr. Murray went on to co-found Spectacle, a full-service experiential marketing agency. Today, Spectacle is one of the entertainment industry's leading experiential design companies, having built and deployed interactive displays and immersive spaces for global clients such as Disney, NBC, Warner Brothers, Fox, Nike, Marvel, Mastercard, Chevron, Toyota, PepsiCo, and many more. As Hapbee's Vice President of Product Development, Mr. Murray is responsible for managing manufacturing, distribution, and assisting with future product development.

Grant of Options and RSUs

The Company also reports that it has granted 4,779,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The Options are all exercisable at the price of $0.73 per share until November 12, 2028, subject to earlier termination in accordance with the Plan. The grant of Options is subject to regulatory approval.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 4,910,000 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") to officers, directors and key employees and consultants. The RSUs will be subject to vesting provisions. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. The grant of RSUs is subject to regulatory approval.

About Hapbee

Hapbee (TSXV: HAPB) is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

