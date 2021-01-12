Hapbee Engages SILSYNC to Design and Engineer Bed-Related Form Factor

(TSXV: HAPB)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has engaged SILSYNC, Inc. ("SILSYNC"), a software-enabled product design firm based in Arizona, to design and engineer a magnetic signal product for a bed-related form factor. The services agreement was signed in conjunction with the Company's technology licensor, EMulate Therapeutics, Inc.

"The popularity of our Sleepy signal, demonstrated by feedback from early adopters and thousands of hours of signal use, has encouraged us to explore the development of a novel form factor for delivering this sensation, among others," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "SILSYNC's award-winning engineering team has years of experience designing and prototyping innovative consumer hardware solutions for its clients. We look forward to working with SILSYNC to expand our platform and help subscribers take ownership of how they feel around the clock."

The initial phase of the prototype development project will begin with the industrial design of a bed-related form factor (the "Product"), followed by subsequent engineering and design stages. Pending successful prototype development completion, the Product is intended to be capable of transmitting Hapbee signals such as Sleepy and Relax, enabled via the Hapbee Companion App. Under the scope of the project, SILSYNC will provide consulting, design, prototype development, testing, validation, and related services for the Product.

"Our team has worked with many novel concepts and technologies in the past," said Daniel Stone, Co-Founder and CEO of SILSYNC. "We're excited to have the opportunity to build what could become a category-defining product with Hapbee."

Hapbee expects the Product's initial phase of industrial design to be complete in Q1 of this year, and the Company plans to provide further updates as the development project matures.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

For more information, visit: www.hapbee.com.

