Hapbee Enters into Marketing Services Agreement with BMD Publishing

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it has signed a twelve-month marketing services agreement with BMD Publishing LLC ("BMD") for the production and marketing of corporate podcasts and related materials.

As part of its D2C e-commerce strategy, which is expected to ramp up in Q2 2021, Hapbee has put an emphasis on educating potential customers and fostering community engagement. The Company believes podcasts are an effective way to market its wearable product and corporate mission as they provide a favourable environment for long-form dialogue.

"This is a very important year for Hapbee – particularly from a marketing and brand awareness standpoint," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "To expand our user-base, we need to educate our target market on our product. I believe that a winning marketing strategy will utilize podcasts as they continue to grow in popularity. BMD are experts within the world of podcast marketing, and we aim to leverage their expertise during our D2C e-commerce rollout."

About BMD Publishing LLC

BMD Publishing LLC, located in Williamsville, NY, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing direct response marketing firms in the U.S. BMD's products and services include podcast production, lead generation, and relationship retention.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about the production and marketing of corporate podcasts and related materials; the effectiveness of podcasts to market the Company's products and corporate mission; the timing for marketing and brand awareness of the Company's products and anticipated popularity of podcasts; and the rollout of the Company's D2C e-commerce rollout, are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the effectiveness of podcasts to reach and educate the Company's target markets and the ability to provide a favourable environment for long-term dialogue; the agreement with BMD will deliver production and marketing of corporate podcasts and related materials as anticipated; and podcasts will continue to grow in popularity.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, podcasts may not be as effective as anticipated or at all to help the Company achieve its goals; BMD may not produce and market corporate podcasts and related materials as expected pursuant to the agreement; podcasts may decline in popularity; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hapbee.com

