Hapbee Prepares 2021 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) E-Commerce Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company utilizing groundbreaking magnetic field technology in its Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce its 2021 multipronged D2C e-commerce strategy.

"2020 was a year of tremendous growth and learning for our company," said Scott Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Hapbee. "Over the past several months, our team coalesced valuable insights from marketing test programs and customer feedback to craft what I believe is a top-tier D2C e-commerce strategy. This strategy, which is intended to ramp up in Q2 2021, will play a key role in our planned full-scale commercial launch this year."

Hapbee's D2C e-commerce strategy is centered around three pillars: a seamless and educational "customer-first" purchasing experience; the development of personal, lifelong connections with users; and enhanced wellness market exposure. The Company believes this strategy will enable it to penetrate the rapidly growing wearable technology market, which Grand View Research ("GVR") valued at USD 32.63 billion in 2019. Furthermore, GVR reported in June of last year that the global wearable technology market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Hapbee's 2021 D2C E-Commerce Strategy Highlights

Upgrade direct-to-consumer e-commerce tech stack and streamline the customer journey to optimize conversion rates;

Expand human resources team to connect with and educate potential customers and foster community engagement;

Increase brand profile and market awareness through our agreement with Super Connector Media, a New York -based public relations agency that helps companies gain credibility through strategic, high quality media exposure;

Collaborate with Seeker Digital, an independent agency based in the United Kingdom that specializes in outreach and onsite content, to produce high-quality, search optimized content around wellness; and,

Hapbee notes that the customer analytics, feedback, and reviews used in the development of its D2C e-commerce strategy has allowed the Company to identify adjacent market opportunities, which may culminate in the formation of new marketing channels and potentially future products. See the Company's press release dated January 12, 2021 for information about one potential new application currently in the initial phase of prototype development.

D2C E-Commerce Statistics

According to an April 2020 report from eMarketer, 2019 D2C e-commerce sales reached $14.28 billion in the United States. Furthermore, eMarketer forecasted that sales would grow by 24.3% to $17.75 billion in 2020, and that the number of D2C e-commerce buyers in the United States will reach a milestone of 103.4 million by 2022.

Hapbee Companion App Software Update

The Hapbee Companion App is a platform enabling Hapbee subscribers to explore, navigate, and play low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations. The Company is routinely improving this key platform tool to enhance user experience and overall functionality. Recent updates include Bluetooth auto-reconnect, extended signal playtime, airplane mode functionality, product lighting customization, and a miniplayer.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low Radio Frequency Energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

