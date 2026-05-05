Hapi Appoints Jaffrey Ali as Chief Product Officer

Veteran SaaS and AI leader to drive product innovation as Hapi accelerates platform growth

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapi, hospitality's data connectivity partner that removes integration barriers and enables real-time collaboration between hotels and technology brands, today announced the appointment of Jaffrey Ali as chief product officer. Reporting to Hapi CEO Jeff Bzdawka, Ali will lead Hapi's product strategy and innovation efforts.

Jaffrey Ali

The appointment comes as Hapi continues to scale its platform and deepen its role across both hotel brands and hospitality technology providers. As demand grows for real-time, actionable data, the company is increasingly focused on helping customers move from accessing data to actually using it in the moment.

Ali brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise SaaS and AI-powered platforms, with deep expertise in complex data environments that span brands, owners, operators, and technology providers. He joins Hapi from FranConnect, where he served as chief AI officer and chief product officer, leading a global product organization and driving significant revenue growth. During his tenure, he launched the Frannie AI suite and established an AI Center of Excellence to scale AI adoption across the business.

"The industry is at an inflection point where simply connecting systems is no longer enough," said Bzdawka. "Hotels and technology partners are under pressure to turn data into action in real time, and that requires a different level of product thinking. Jaffrey brings exactly the experience we need to help customers move faster and get more value from their data."

Prior to FranConnect, Ali held leadership roles at Haystax Technology, Spring Global, and Norkom Technologies, working across enterprise data platforms, financial intelligence, and cloud-based SaaS environments. He holds AI and machine learning patents and has extensive experience building products that unlock actionable insights from complex data.

"Many companies in hospitality are still trying to solve for connectivity when the real opportunity is what you do once that data is connected," said Ali. "Hapi has already built that foundation. The next step is turning what the Hapi team has learned in nine years into more product-driven capabilities that scale across the industry and help both hotel and technology provider teams act on data when it matters most."

About Hapi

Hapi is hospitality's connectivity partner, dedicated to simplifying the complex hospitality technology landscape by connecting hoteliers and solution providers at scale. Hapi removes long-standing data barriers, enabling hotels, hotel companies, and technology providers to access and utilize data in real-time. This empowers the creation of unique, personalized guest experiences that drive business success. Hapi serves over 15,000 hotels globally, including major brands like IHG Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Hotels, Rosewood Hotels, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. Visit us at stayhapi.com to learn more about how Hapi transforms hotel data into real experiences.

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta

CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Hapi

[email protected]

631-572-3079

SOURCE Hapi