Hapiko Launches Stickerbox, The First AI-Powered Creative Tool for Kids That Prints Real Stickers.

Maveron and Serena Ventures lead $7M Investment in safe, creativity-first AI for Kids

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapiko, a Brooklyn-based company building creative technology for children, announced today the launch of Stickerbox, the first AI-powered voice-to-sticker printer designed to bring kids' imaginations to life. The device requires no smartphone, no laptops, and offers hours of independent play - no adult help needed. Following a $7 million funding round led by Maveron (investors behind Lovevery) and Serena Ventures (founded by tennis champion Serena Williams), Stickerbox introduces a new category of creativity-first AI designed for safe, hands-on play.

"Stickerbox is one of the first products to make AI feel magical for kids and grounded for parents. It's an exciting glimpse of what creative play will look like for the next generation," said Jerry Lu, Partner at Maveron.

Unlike passive screen-based tools, Stickerbox encourages real-world, open-ended play. Kids can simply speak their ideas, from "a dinosaur on a skateboard" to "a Viking ship sailing through outer space" and watch as their imagination instantly becomes a high-quality black & white sticker. The kid-safe thermal printer produces unlimited creations that children can color, customize, and use to decorate their world.

"There's nothing like a child's imagination, how it sees the world and turns the everyday into magic," said Arun Gupta, CEO of Hapiko. "We built Stickerbox as a springboard for that creativity: real stickers, no rules, just endless imagination manifested."

Kid-Safe AI Meets Creative Freedom

Stickerbox was built from the ground up for children's safety and privacy. It operates with minimal data collection, no cameras, it only listens when given permission, and has built-in moderation filters that ensure every image is age-appropriate.

"As both an investor and a mother, I'm passionate about tools that empower children to create and express themselves safely," said Serena Williams, Founder of Serena Ventures. "Stickerbox shows how technology can enhance childhood creativity - not replace it."

"We designed our AI system with intention," added Robert Whitney, CTO of Hapiko. "Every decision, from privacy to prompt safety, was made to give families peace of mind while inspiring kids to think bigger."

Key Features & Benefits

Designed with both fun and functionality in mind, Stickerbox features:

Voice-to-Image Generation: Kids simply describe what they imagine and Stickerbox instantly creates a printable sticker.

Hands-On Creativity: Built to minimize passive screen time, Stickerbox encourages real-world, tactile play.

Thermal Printing: Ink-free technology delivers crisp outlines, no mess or maintenance required. The paper is BPA and BPS-free so parents can feel confident this product is safe for use.

Kids-centric AI: Purpose-built for young creators, Stickerbox uses Kid-safe AI within a durable, family-friendly design that prioritizes privacy, safety, and ease of use.

"We're starting with stickers because they're the perfect bridge between imagination and the real world," said Robert Whitney. "But this is just the beginning, Kids have so much creative potential, and we're really excited to see where things go when they're given safe tools made just for them."

Stickerbox is now available in the US market atstickerbox.com for $99.99.

About Hapiko

Hapiko is a Brooklyn-based company building creative technology for the next generation. By combining child-centric design with the possibilities of kid-safe AI, Hapiko is redefining how kids play and express their imagination. The company is proudly backed by Maveron and Serena Ventures.

