HAPLY ROBOTICS DEBUTS REVOLUTIONARY HAPTIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY "HARP" AT CES - PIONEERING THE ERA OF "DESKTOP AUTOMATION " IN ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY

News provided by

Haply Robotics

08 Jan, 2024, 09:38 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haply Robotics is thrilled to announce its participation in CES 2024, the most powerful tech event in the world, showcasing its expanded portfolio of innovative haptic technologies. The company's latest breakthrough, HARP (Haply Advanced Robotic Platform), along with its pioneering concept of " Desktop Automation," will be displayed in Haply's booth (8968) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2024.

Continue Reading
Haply Robotics Debuts Revolutionary Haptic Control Technology "HARP" at CES - Pioneering the Era of "Desktop Automation " in Robotic Technology
Haply Robotics Debuts Revolutionary Haptic Control Technology "HARP" at CES - Pioneering the Era of "Desktop Automation " in Robotic Technology

"Innovation and our dedication to providing products that significantly enhance user interaction in digital environments are what drives us," Colin Gallacher, President and Co-Founder of Haply Robotics. "Our latest development, HARP, combined with our unique approach to robotic control, represents a major leap forward in haptic technology. These innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to revolutionize how people interact with machines and virtual spaces."

HARP – A New Era in Robotic Control

HARP, designed to work with Haply's versatile Inverse3 device, sets a new standard in robotic control. This state-of-the-art system signifies the dawn of the " Desktop Automation" era, characterized by six degrees of freedom, sub-millisecond latency, force-feedback capabilities, and intelligent safety features. HARP seamlessly integrates with top-tier robotic platforms, offering unprecedented control and interaction capabilities.

The Vision of Desktop Automation

The economies of scale and technological advancements seen in robotics over the last five years have enabled automation to become affordable and beneficial to a much broader industrial base. Haply's Inverse3 controller further accelerates the adoption of desktop automation by providing a controller that augments human in the loop control, facilitating faster adoption of automation in a versatile and precise manner.  

We invite you to visit Haply Robotics' booth (8968) at CES to experience the future of robotic control and haptic interaction. For more information about Haply Robotics and its products, please visit www.haply.co.

About Haply Robotics
Haply Robotics, based in Montreal, Quebec, is a pioneer in developing haptic technologies and force-feedback controllers. The company collaborates with global leaders in VR simulation training and robotics driving innovation in touch-enabled interfaces. Haply is committed to transforming how individuals interact with the virtual world by combining immersive and tactile senses in spatial environments. 

SOURCE Haply Robotics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.