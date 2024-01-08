LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haply Robotics is thrilled to announce its participation in CES 2024, the most powerful tech event in the world, showcasing its expanded portfolio of innovative haptic technologies. The company's latest breakthrough, HARP (Haply Advanced Robotic Platform), along with its pioneering concept of " Desktop Automation," will be displayed in Haply's booth (8968) in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 9-12, 2024.

Haply Robotics Debuts Revolutionary Haptic Control Technology "HARP" at CES - Pioneering the Era of "Desktop Automation " in Robotic Technology

"Innovation and our dedication to providing products that significantly enhance user interaction in digital environments are what drives us," Colin Gallacher, President and Co-Founder of Haply Robotics. "Our latest development, HARP, combined with our unique approach to robotic control, represents a major leap forward in haptic technology. These innovations reflect our ongoing commitment to revolutionize how people interact with machines and virtual spaces."

HARP – A New Era in Robotic Control

HARP, designed to work with Haply's versatile Inverse3 device, sets a new standard in robotic control. This state-of-the-art system signifies the dawn of the " Desktop Automation" era, characterized by six degrees of freedom, sub-millisecond latency, force-feedback capabilities, and intelligent safety features. HARP seamlessly integrates with top-tier robotic platforms, offering unprecedented control and interaction capabilities.

The Vision of Desktop Automation

The economies of scale and technological advancements seen in robotics over the last five years have enabled automation to become affordable and beneficial to a much broader industrial base. Haply's Inverse3 controller further accelerates the adoption of desktop automation by providing a controller that augments human in the loop control, facilitating faster adoption of automation in a versatile and precise manner.

About Haply Robotics

Haply Robotics, based in Montreal, Quebec, is a pioneer in developing haptic technologies and force-feedback controllers. The company collaborates with global leaders in VR simulation training and robotics driving innovation in touch-enabled interfaces. Haply is committed to transforming how individuals interact with the virtual world by combining immersive and tactile senses in spatial environments.

