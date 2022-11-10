Hapman Adds Assembly CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

The leading manufacturer of bulk handling equipment now allows customers to access their new configurator online.

CINCINNATI and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapman, a manufacturer of bulk handling equipment, has added an online catalog and CAD model configurator to their site. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the addition will further accelerate the design and specification process for OEMs and process engineers by allowing them to access complex CAD models in a variety of formats.

Hapman's conveyors, bag handling systems, and process equipment are used across many industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and mining. "With such a wide array of customers, our focus is always on them. We really want to be a trusted source," Jessica Diamon, Marketing Manager for Hapman, said.

Our goal is to make things easier for the customer. Having our most popular equipment available online is a great step. Tweet this

Prior to the online catalog, buyers wanting CAD models needed to request info and speak with a sales representative. From there an engineer met with them for a custom design consultation. The new catalog allows buyers to quickly search Hapman's products online and independently configure the assemblies for their specific needs. Engineers can download PDF datasheets and CAD models in over 100 different formats right from the Hapman website.

"Our goal is always to make things easier for the customer. Having our most popular pieces of equipment at the buyers' fingertips is a great step. They can see how the product works and find exactly what they need. Then with a few clicks they can download the CAD file in any format at any time with their specs already chosen," Diamon added.

Hapman plans to expand their online catalog by adding more products as their offerings grow.

We are a global manufacturer of bulk material handling equipment and complete material handling systems. Our process has been proven over thousands of applications, in all major bulk material processing industries. Whether your equipment needs are standard and straightforward or elaborate and controlled, Hapman's team of applications experts will assist you with any level of needed support.

Our company culture is driven by new ideas, fresh thinking, and continuous improvement. That's why Ideas that Move™ is more than a slogan. It's an integral part of who we are. We seek new knowledge, build on past experience, collaborate with you and other industry experts, and push perceived process limitations while fully embracing disciplined engineering and quality material handling practices.

At Hapman, we are more than a material handling systems provider. We are your business partner. We are dedicated to achieving your highest level of trust and satisfaction, and earning your confidence in our commitment and expertise.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

[email protected]

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions