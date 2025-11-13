HAPPE Spine Reaches 1,000 Patients with the INTEGRATE®-C Interbody Fusion System

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAPPE Spine, an early stage company advancing clinical outcomes with a proprietary biomaterial and manufacturing platform for creating bone-integrating implants, announces that the INTEGRATE®-C Interbody Fusion System has been implanted in more than 1,000 patients, demonstrating clinical adoption of the HAPPE® platform across more than 30 surgeon users and 40 facilities nationwide.

Dr. George S. Naseef, MD, President of the Advanced Spine Center and Interim-Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey said, "I have been extremely satisfied with the HAPPE INTEGRATE®-C. In my patients, I am seeing earlier fusion and higher fusion rates compared to 3D-printed metal devices, especially in multilevel cases. Post-operative imaging is not inhibited by metal artifact and the interference fit of the INTEGRATE®-C in the disc space feels more stable compared to PEEK devices I have used."

The INTEGRATE®-C Interbody Fusion System has been implanted in more than 1,000 patients. Post this

HAPPE Spine closed an oversubscribed bridge funding round earlier this year to support continued clinical validation of the HAPPE platform in the INTEGRATE®-C Interbody Fusion System, and expansion of manufacturing capabilities to support commercial growth and future product offerings.

HAPPE Spine also announces completion of the MedTech Innovator 2025 Accelerator Cohort. HAPPE was one of only 65 companies—representing the top 4% of nearly 1,500 global applicants—chosen to participate in this year's program. MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator for medical technology startups boasting over 700 alumni companies that have collectively raised more than $10B in follow-on funding and introduced more than 500 products to market.

About HAPPE Spine:

Our vision is to serve many HAPPE patients and healthcare providers with innovative orthopedic implants that improve clinical outcomes. To this end, HAPPE Spine is a medical device development company that designs and manufactures orthopedic and spinal implants utilizing the proprietary Hydroxyapatite Porous Polyetheretherketone (HAPPE®) biomaterial platform. HAPPE® looks and acts like a biologic, due to having cancellous microporosity with hydroxyapatite embedded and exposed on all surfaces. HAPPE® actively participates in the healing process, confirmed by robust bone in-growth and on-growth, in three preclinical studies. In vitro performance or animal studies may not be representative of clinical performance.

Learn more about HAPPE Spine and the HAPPE® biomaterial platform at happeortho.com.

SOURCE HAPPE Spine