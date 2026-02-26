HAPPEA Snacking! HIPPEAS® Unveils a Bold New Look and a Flavor-Forward Future

"Coming off a highly successful 2025, this brand update builds on a beloved foundation established over many years and reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the HIPPEAS® platform," said Cesar Melo, CEO of HIPPEAS®. "As we look ahead, we're excited to pursue disciplined growth, purposeful expansion at scale, and continue transforming snacking in the U.S. and around the world."

A true disruptor in the snack aisle, HIPPEAS® has always believed snacks should be joyful, flavorful, and made with total PEAS of mind. The refreshed look brings that vision front and center, amplifying the brand's playful personality while making it easier than ever for shoppers to spot what HIPPEAS® does best: bold flavor, plant-powered nutrition, and feel-good snacking.

At the heart of the update is packaging that pops—literally and figuratively. The new designs introduce a chickpea mascot, dial up the iconic lip-licking HIPPEAS smile, and proudly spotlight the brand's beloved "Snack With PEAS of Mind" tagline. Bathed in the brand's unmistakable, joyful Sunshine Yellow and showcasing the delicious product inside, the refreshed bags are high-energy, color-drenched, and impossible to miss on shelf.

"This refresh represents an important next chapter for HIPPEAS®," said Nick Marmet, VP of Marketing at HIPPEAS®. "From the beginning, we've believed that better-for-you snacks should never feel like a compromise or boring. As we move into 2026, we're building on the equity we've earned—doubling down on bold flavor, functional benefits like protein and fiber from our hero legume ingredients, and a visual identity that clearly reflects the joy and optimism at the heart of our brand. This evolution allows us to make an even bolder statement on shelf while setting the stage for meaningful innovation across our portfolio."

Designed to stand out in a crowded snack aisle, the new look visually represents the bold, joyful world of HIPPEAS®—a place where fun meets feel-good snacking. It's bright, modern, and unmistakably HIPPEAS: a world where everyone can enjoy flavor-packed snacks with total PEAS of mind.

The packaging refresh also sets the stage for what's coming next. As HIPPEAS® looks ahead to 2026, the brand is gearing up to introduce a wave of bold new flavor offerings across its beloved snack formats—along with entirely new snack experiences—all while continuing to deliver functional benefits like fiber and protein through peas and chickpeas. (trust us: more goodness is on the way.)

While the look may be new, the mission remains unchanged. HIPPEAS® continues to champion snacks that are good for mind, body, and soil—made with sustainably grown peas that naturally support healthier farming practices and a happier planet.

The refreshed packaging will begin rolling out nationwide in March, bringing fresh energy to shelves and signaling a big year ahead for the brand that made peas cool.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to Give Peas A Chance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market, as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks .

