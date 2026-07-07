Happen, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN) – formerly LendingClub Corporation – announced that it will report earnings for the second quarter of 2026 after the market closes on Monday, July 27. Happen, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked by analysts during the call, the company will accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, July 24. Please email questions to [email protected].

Additionally, Happen, Inc. will offer the opportunity to submit and upvote questions via the Say Technologies platform. Beginning at noon Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, July 20, eligible stockholders may submit and vote on questions, with the most upvoted questions considered for inclusion during the call. Submit questions at https://app.saytechnologies.com/happen-bank-2026-q2.

Webcast Information

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.happen.com under the News & Events menu. To listen to the call, register using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n9sxvwro ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Replay

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.happen.com/.

About Happen Bank

Happen Bank™ – formerly LendingClub Bank – is a digital bank built for the Motivated Middle: high-FICO, high-income, digitally savvy consumers actively managing their financial lives. Our difference? We make it easy for them to access award-winning products that help them keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our products are aligned by design to reward our five million plus members when they take positive financial steps like saving regularly or making loan payments on time.

Our success is fueled by our advanced credit underwriting, a proprietary technology platform engineered for innovation, and a marketplace bank model that drives value for members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. The result is affordable credit, meaningful value, and a trusted banking relationship — delivered consistently and profitably at scale.

Happen Bank exists to clear the way for our members to make it happen.

Happen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAPN) – formerly LendingClub Corporation – is the parent company and operator of Happen Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about Happen Bank, visit https://www.happen.com.

CONTACT:

For Investors: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Happen, Inc.