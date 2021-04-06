Happeo and AODocs Join Forces to Offer SharePoint-like Capabilities to Google Workspace Users

HELSINKI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happeo and AODocs have joined forces to create a rich integration, offering Google Workspace's better alternative to Microsoft SharePoint. The integration will be released on Happeo's platform on the 6th of April.

Together, Happeo and AODocs empower employees to use the Google Apps they're familiar with, while allowing organizations to automate repetitive tasks and to enhance collaboration across departments and regions. Whether it's approval workflows for newly-created documents, status-updates on deliverable files or notifications when a document is ready – it's an all-in-one place to collaborate effectively together.

Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo, says: "By integrating with AODocs, we're offering one seamless digital experience for everything around file-centric collaboration. Its capabilities are on par with SharePoint, but the experience is friendlier, more modern and centered around Google Workspace."

"Happeo and AODocs complement each other to provide a full SharePoint replacement solution," said AODocs Founder and CEO Stéphan Donzé. "Our integration allows customers to expose in Happeo intranet pages the content that has been migrated from SharePoint lists and libraries to AODocs, and to interact with AODocs workflows from Happeo."

Happeo and AODocs will demonstrate the integration during a free live webinar on 13th of April.

About Happeo

Happeo is the community-powered employee communications platform that acts as a company's news stream and enterprise social network, combined into a branded intranet environment. We enable your business communications to flow seamlessly, making work a happier place for all.

Business success in today's world depends on talent and a company's ability to build and maintain a high-performing digital culture – a place where employees lead the conversation, share information freely and fuel business growth. Large enterprises and fast-growing organizations like the Tide Cleaners, State Auto and Randstad Sourceright use Happeo to engage, align, and retain more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

In 2019, Gartner named Happeo a Cool Vendor. That same year, The Next Web recognized Happeo as one of Europe's fastest-growing scale-ups. In 2021, G2 awarded Happeo with the "Easiest to Use" and "Momentum Leader" badges. Happeo's talent is spread across locations, generations, and time zones, helping Happeo's continued growth of 280% year on year. To learn more visit https://www.happeo.com .

About AODocs

AODocs is the only business process and document management platform tightly integrated with Google Workspace. It provides a collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs' patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for Google Workspace. For more information, visit www.AODocs.com or follow @AODocs.

Media contact: Jonathan Davies, [email protected], +31614197466, Media Kit

