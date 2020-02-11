Happeo Expands North American Reach by Partnering with Onix

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happeo, the community-powered employee communications platform, has partnered up with Onix, a leading cloud solutions provider in the United States and Canada.

The partnership agreement affirms Happeo's dedication to making work a happier place, across the globe. Expanding from its strong foothold in Europe, 40% of Happeo 's revenue already comes from North America.

Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo said: "Happeo's deep integration with Google's G Suite makes our partnership with Onix, an award-winning G Suite Premier partner, a big opportunity for North American companies. Happeo users see their G Suite adoption rise by as much as 13%. Our average platform-adoption rate is 78%. This synergy between usability and G Suite adoption allows Onix to present Happeo and G Suite as a communication and collaboration hub that employees love to use."

As a joint proposition, Happeo and G Suite present a strong alternative to Office 365 and Teams.

"Adding Happeo to our roster of distinguished partners gives our clients even more options to expand upon G Suite's collaborative capabilities within their organizations," said Onix CEO and President Tim Needles. "This software allows them to improve internal communications to break down silos and support an informed, agile workforce."

About Happeo

Happeo is the community-powered employee communications platform that combines an intranet and enterprise social network with real-time collaboration. We enable your business communications to flow seamlessly, making work a happier place for all.

Business success in today's world depends on talent and a company's ability to build and maintain a high-performing digital culture – a place where employees lead the conversation, share information freely and fuel business growth. Large enterprises and fast-growing organizations like Tide Cleaners, the World Wildlife Fund and Randstad Sourceright use Happeo to engage, align, and retain more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

In 2019, Gartner named Happeo a Cool Vendor. That same year, The Next Web recognized Happeo as one of Europe's fastest-growing scale-ups. Happeo's own talent is spread across locations, generations and time zones, helping Happeo's continued growth of 280% year on year.

