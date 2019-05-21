Happeo Further Expands Enterprise Offering By Announcing ISO 27001 Certification

AMSTERDAM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happeo, the G Suite social intranet that makes work a happier place, announces it has achieved ISO 27001 certification – the international standard for best practices in information security management systems. The certification reflects Happeo's ongoing commitment to rigid security protocols and processes.

Antero Hanhirova, Chief Information Security Officer at Happeo , said: "I'm thrilled that we've achieved the coveted ISO 27001 certification. No matter your company size, how long you've existed or how many clients you have, security should be a top priority from day one. Especially when you make a platform that houses all company communication and collaboration."

Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo said: "Achieving the ISO 27001 certification aligns perfectly with our strategy. In the coming months we will launch a series of updates to further expand our enterprise offering, and this certificate is an important step towards that goal."

Happeo was audited by Kiwa Inspecta. Kiwa Inspecta is a member of Kiwa group - a global specialist in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) - whose aim is to create trust in products, services, processes, management systems and people's performance.

Happeo combines a digital workplace and collaboration platform with a social intranet. By unifying a company's digital toolset into one integrated ecosystem, it minimizes distraction and breaks down information silos. Large enterprises and growing organizations like BMW, Givaudan and Randstad Sourceright use Happeo to revolutionize their Internal Communications, leading to a more engaged and productive workforce.

In 2017, Happeo was recognized as one of Europe's most promising startups by the European Union. In 2019, The Next Web and Adyen named Happeo one of Europe's hottest scale-ups. Happeo continues to grow 280% year on year. To learn more visit https://www.happeo.com

