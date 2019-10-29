Happeo Named a 2019 Cool Vendor by Gartner

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happeo has been named a Cool Vendor in the "Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services"* report by Gartner.

The report, published on October 17, 2019, says "the digital workplace consists of a diverse set of applications and services that need to work together harmoniously. Application leaders can connect and integrate their digital workplace applications using the four Cool Vendors to solve different parts of the puzzle."

Perttu Ojansuu, CEO of Happeo responds to the news: "Our vision is that every organization can create a digital culture where happy employees lead the conversation, share information freely and fuel business growth. We believe this vision, and its execution, sets us apart from the market. We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged by Gartner in this report."

Rebecca Henderson, CEO Global Businesses for Randstad, a Happeo client for more than two years, reacted to the news: "Before Happeo, our global business Randstad Sourceright didn't have a central platform for sharing information and collaborating with teams across borders. This made it difficult to connect the organization and measure the impact of our communications. Now that's changed. After the first six months, we could see measurable increases in our people engagement and business alignment. And today, more than 80% of our business uses the platform every day."

Gartner subscribers can access the report here .

*Gartner "Cool Vendors for Connecting Digital Workplace Applications and Services," Christopher Trueman, et al, 17 October 2019

About Happeo

Happeo is the community-powered employee communications platform that combines an intranet and enterprise social network with real-time collaboration. We enable business communications to flow seamlessly, making work a happier place for all.

In 2017, Happeo was recognized as one of Europe's most promising startups by the European Union. In 2019, The Next Web named Happeo one of Europe's hottest scale-ups. Happeo's own talent is spread across locations, generations and time zones, helping Happeo's continued growth of 280% year on year. To learn more visit https://www.happeo.com/

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

