Happi Foodi® Launches '35 Days Of Happi' Holiday Campaign

NUTLEY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The foodie-focused, chef-inspired frozen meal brand Happi Foodi® is celebrating the 2020 holiday season with the launch of its "35 Days of Happi" campaign. The social campaign is focused on celebrating happiness in the 35 days between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, especially in a socially distanced world. The campaign puts a fresh and unique spin on ways to be "Happi" this season, including ideas for self-care, tips on leveling up your holiday recipes, fun giveaways, ways to get involved in the company's mission to fight food insecurity and much more.

"This year has been like no other, and at Happi Foodi, we wanted to provide our community a fun and unique spin on spreading happiness this holiday season," said Deb Corley, Chief Marketing Officer of Happi Foodi. "There are 35 days between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, and we believe every day should count. This campaign is all about focusing on the simple joys that truly matter: delicious food, togetherness and a little bit of magic."

Orlando residents should also keep an ear out for the launch of Happi Foodi's "35 Days of Happi" radio campaign on XL 106.7, Orlando's No. 1 Hit Music Station. They're teaming up to give away $100 to one lucky listener every day from Friday, November 27, to Friday, December 11.

Happi Foodi will also be announcing an exciting partnership on Giving Tuesday, December 1, with the goal of giving back to communities in need. More details on the partnership are to follow.

For more information on Happi Foodi's "35 Days of Happi," please visit www.happifoodi.com starting Friday, November 27.

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com . Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

