Happi Foodi Launches Ibotta Keto Bowl Campaign

NUTLEY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happi Foodi is excited to announce the launch of their Ibotta campaign to reward shoppers for choosing healthy options, specifically their Keto Bowls, beginning Friday, January 17. This campaign supports Happi Foodi's mission of providing convenient and chef-inspired meals at an affordable price.

High in protein and fats, Happi Foodi's Keto Bowls present an affordable, time-saving opportunity to maintain a low-carb lifestyle. For a limited time only, customers can upload a picture of their Walmart receipt to the Ibotta app to redeem a $1.25 credit per Keto Bowl.

The Keto Bowls come in four varieties:

Southwestern Style Chicken Bowl - made with t ender diced chicken, riced cauliflower, onions, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and cheddar cheese in a spicy sauce . (3g sugar; 4g carbs, 23g protein)

- . (3g sugar; 4g carbs, 23g protein) Chicken Alfredo Bowl - made with tender diced chicken, riced broccoli, cauliflower florets, spinach, onions, and mozzarella cheese in a delicious Alfredo sauce . (5g sugar, 7g carbs, 24g protein)

- . (5g sugar, 7g carbs, 24g protein) Cheddar Parm Chicken Bowl - made with tender diced chicken, riced broccoli, cauliflower florets, green beans and red bell peppers in a black pepper and cheddar parmesan cheese sauce . (3g sugar, 8g carbs,19g protein)

- . (3g sugar, 8g carbs,19g protein) Coconut Sauced Chicken Bowl - made with tender diced chicken, riced cauliflower, broccoli florets, chopped spinach, and tomatoes in a seasoned coconut milk sauce. (4g sugar, 7g carbs, 16g protein)

"At Happi Foodi, our mission is to provide accessibility to great and wholesome food for all consumers. No matter what lifestyle diet you follow, no matter where you live or your culinary interests, we want all to have access to great food!" said Sam Rockwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Happi Foodi. "We hope to introduce more consumers to meals and products that are approachable, affordable and easy without sacrificing quality."

Happi Foodi's Keto Bowls can be found in the frozen food aisle of Walmarts nationwide and will be featured in end caps in 100 stores beginning this month. To find these healthy Happi Foodi products at a store near you, visit the store finder online at happifoodi.com/storefinder . Download the Ibotta app at home.ibotta.com to redeem the offer.

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com . Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Lavender Samantha Robinson Resplendent Hospitality Resplendent Hospitality kayla@resplendenthospitality.com samantha@resplendenthospitality.com

SOURCE Happi Foodi

Related Links

http://www.happifoodi.com

