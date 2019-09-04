Happi Foodi Launches Keto Bowls, Street Tacos And More Exciting Frozen Meals For Foodies

NUTLEY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happi Foodi is excited to expand their offerings, continuing to cater to foodies who are looking for a convenient, balanced meal with unique flavors and real ingredients. The wide array of new dishes, which includes Keto Bowls, Street Tacos, Flatbreads and more, offers consumers an innovative and inspiring choice when it comes to the frozen section.

The new products are now available nationwide in Walmart stores starting today, September 4.

"As we continue to grow and expand our product offerings, we are always looking for unique flavors and dishes that will transform current stereotypes about frozen food," said Sam Rockwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Happi Foodi. "With this launch, we're also working to keep in mind those who are adhering to specific lifestyles—such as the ketogenic diet—so everyone can unleash their inner foodie!"

Happi Foodi's new offerings include:

Keto Bowls

Chicken Alfredo Keto Bowl

Southwest Style Chicken Keto Bowl

Cheddar Parm Chicken Keto Bowl

Coconut Sauced Chicken Keto Bowl

Street Tacos

Brisket Street Taco

Carnitas Street Taco

Southwestern Street Taco

Al Pastor Chicken Street Taco

Flatbreads

Bacon Pear & Feta Flatbread

Thai Style Flatbread

Carne Asada Flatbread

Sheet Meals

Brisket Biscuit Sheet Pan

Pork & Yucca Fries Sheet Pan

Snacks 'n Apps

Cauliflower Wings with Honey Sriracha Sauce

To find these new Happi Foodi products at a store near you, visit the store finder online at www.happifoodi.com/storefinder .

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

