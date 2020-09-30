Happi Foodi© Launches New Oatmeal, Keto Bowls And Veggie Sides

NUTLEY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happi Foodi©, the foodie-focused frozen meal brand, is excited to announce the launch of new products now available at Walmart, Meijer and select Safeway, Winn Dixie and Bi-Lo locations across the U.S. Expanding on its existing options of accessible, chef-inspired meals, Happi Foodi is adding an entire new line of Oatmeal products as well as new dishes in the popular Keto Bowls and Veggie Sides categories.

To celebrate the launch, Happi Foodi is offering discounts through Ibotta starting Wednesday, September 30. The Ibotta offer includes $1.25 off all Keto Bowls, $1.50 off all Veggie Sides, and $0.75 off all Oatmeal. The offer can be redeemed through the Ibotta app.

New Happi Foodi products include:

To find Happi Foodi products near you, visit the store finder online at happifoodi.com/storefinder .

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com . Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

