Happi Foodi Releases Veggie Sides

NUTLEY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After recently introducing several new products—including Keto Bowls and Sheet Pan Meals—Happi Foodi is excited to announce the launch of additional delicious Veggie Sides for the foodie on the go—and right in time for the holidays. The new products are now available nationwide in Walmart stores starting today, October 15. Happi Foodi's new offerings can be found on the frozen food aisle and include:

Sweet Potato Casserole

Roasted Russets & Asparagus

Roasted Root Veggies

Green Bean Casserole

Chef-inspired and packed with delicious flavors and high quality ingredients, consumers can now enjoy comforting sides within minutes. The Veggie Sides offer consumers the opportunity to save time in the kitchen when preparing for holiday meals and a chance to up-level traditional side dishes on a weeknight.

With the recent launch of Keto Bowls and now Veggie Sides, Happi Foodi is continuing to increase accessibility to consumers with various lifestyles and culinary interests.

"With the holiday season approaching, we know consumers are looking for high-quality dishes they can both enjoy at home on a busy weeknight or bring to a holiday potluck with friends," said Deb Corley, Chief Marketing Officer of Happi Foodi. "Our new Veggie Sides deliver a fresh, foodie-twist on some of the holiday comfort dishes we know and love."

To find these new Happi Foodi products at a store near you, visit the store finder online at www.happifoodi.com/storefinder .

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

