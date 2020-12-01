Happi Foodi® Teams Up With Danielle Kang To Donate $100,000 In Meals To Local Food Banks

NUTLEY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Happi Foodi®, the chef-inspired frozen meal brand, is excited to announce a year-long partnership with professional golfer Danielle Kang kicking off today, December 1, in honor of Giving Tuesday. To celebrate this generosity movement, Happi Foodi is pledging to donate $100,000 worth of meals to Kang, who will then donate those meals to local food banks of her choosing throughout the next 12 months. The pledge kicks off Happi Foodi's "35 Days of Happi" campaign – a social initiative focused on celebrating happiness in the 35 days between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

"I'm thrilled to be working together with Happi Foodi and continuing the fight against food insecurity in the United States. Hunger is a cause I've been passionate about for a long time, and I've been impressed by Happi Foodi's commitment to do their part. We have similar values and goals, and we are taking this step together," said Kang of her partnership with Happi Foodi. "I appreciate any company that partners up with me to make a difference."

The first meal donation will benefit Three Square Food Bank, a food bank in Southern Nevada, close to where Danielle resides. It has been serving the residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties since 2007 and distributed more than 41 million meals in 2019.

"Happi Foodi's mission is to fight food insecurity and to make delicious and nutrient-rich meals accessible to all," said Sam Rockwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Happi Foodi. "This year has been like no other. Because of the economic hardships and safety risks that COVID-19 has caused, food insecurity is on the rise, and it is a very real concern in our country. Danielle is equally passionate about fighting food insecurity, and we are both working hard to raise awareness and eradicate it. Together, we can support local food banks who work tirelessly every day to feed people most in need."

Since its inception, Happi Foodi has been dedicated to raising awareness for food insecurity and supporting food desert areas through chef-led cooking classes and local healthy corner store initiatives to bring affordable produce to urban areas.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Happi Foodi created The Foodie Fund™ to raise funds to bring meals to people most in need. In April 2020, Happi Foodi partnered with several organizations, including the NYC COVID-19 Rapid Response Coalition, to deliver more than 300,000 Happi Foodi frozen meals to at-risk communities in the New York City area. Funds raised through The Foodie Fund go to support areas that are struggling to secure meals for themselves, their families and their communities due to loss of income, supply chain issues or other socio-economic risk factors.

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com . Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

